Intense heat wave hits northwestern US with record high temperatures





PORTLAND, Ore., June 27 (Reuters) – Temperatures climbed to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon’s largest city on Sunday as a record-breaking heat wave swept across the Pacific Northwest, setting off a race on ice and air conditioners, while forcing many restaurants and bars to close.

Multnomah County, encompassing the city of Portland, has opened 11 emergency “ice shelters”, most in public libraries, where residents without air conditioning could escape the sweltering heat.

“It is potentially fatal heat,” Jennifer Vines, county health official, said in a statement.

Governor Kate Brown eased COVID-19 crowd restrictions for theaters, swimming pools and malls ahead of the heat wave. Swimming pools have proven to be a popular choice for many people looking to cool off on Sundays, as have some public fountains.

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures reaching over 30 degrees above normal in parts of Oregon and Washington state, a typically temperate region where many homes and businesses have long been without air conditioning.

The extreme heat was attributed to a dome of high atmospheric pressure over the northwestern United States and Canada, similar to conditions that punished California and the southwestern states a week earlier. Read more

Excessive heat warnings have been posted in Oregon and Washington state, spanning parts of Idaho, California and Nevada.

In Portland, a city known for its rainy weather and low sunshine, many stores were sold off AC window units and fans. Ice was also difficult to buy, leaving some residents to refrigerate bottled water and soft drinks in dry ice bins.

Several of the city’s normally bustling restaurant and bar districts were empty of customers on Sunday as the extreme heat prompted many restaurants to close.

“The dining area may be cozy, but the kitchen can reach dangerous conditions,” said Dave Bortelo, owner of Haymaker Bar and Grill, which closed his establishment during the heatwave.

Slowness of business was another consideration, he added.

Some companies with AC have remained open as informal cooling shelters for employees, said Sarah Shaoul, co-founder of Bricks Need Mortar, a business advisory and advocacy group.

The daytime high in Portland reached a scorching 112 degrees F (44.5 degrees Celsius), the hottest temperature recorded there since the National Weather Service began keeping daily records in 1940, according to the NWS .

In Seattle, the largest city in Washington state, mercury hit an all-time high of 104 degrees F, surpassing a record 103 degrees in 2009.

The capital of the state of Olympia also set a new record high of 105 degrees, surpassing its 2009 record of 1 degree, according to the weather service.

The heat wave is expected to ease a bit west of the Cascade Mountains by Tuesday, but linger all week east of those mountains, he added.

Report by Sergio Olmos in Portland; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

