UK Watchdog, Greensill and Wyelands Bank Auditor Investigation





The UK’s accounting regulator said Monday it has launched an investigation into the audit of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank as regulatory scrutiny into the company escalated.

Wyelands Bank is owned by GFG Alliance, a metal-to-financial empire of steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. The GFG Alliance is closely linked to the financial firm Greensill Capital, which went bankrupt earlier this year.

The Financial Reporting Council announced that it has launched an investigation into PwC, the world’s fourth-largest auditor, in connection with the audit of Wyelands Bank’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2019.

The watchdog also revealed that it had begun an investigation into Saffery Champness through an audit of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited for the year ended December 31, 2019.

PwC said it was understandable that there would be a regulatory scrutiny for “this situation.”

In a statement, PwC said, “We will work with the FRC entirely on any inquiries from the FRC. We share the FRC’s commitment to audit quality and have been involved in an extensive program to improve audit quality across the company over two years.” said.

Saffery Champness said it is fully working with the FRC, although it is not appropriate to comment at this time given its confidentiality obligations to current and former customers.

“Audit quality is an absolute priority for Saffery Champness, and we are committed to maintaining the high professional standards our customers deserve,” Saffery said in a statement.

The Bank of England forced Wyelands to return £210 million ($291.8 million) of deposits to some 4,000 savers in February this year after concerns were raised about how the bank could fund the GFG Alliance. I did.

A month later, Greensill Capital filed for bankruptcy after losing insurance coverage for its debt resurfacing business, claiming that its largest customer, GFG Alliance, had gone into default.

The UK’s Office of Serious Frauds said in May that it was investigating “suspected fraud, fraudulent transactions and money laundering” in relation to the financing and conduct of businesses within the GFG, including a financing agreement with Greensill Capital UK Ltd.

Bank of England Lieutenant Governor Sam Woods said last week that the BoE’s enforcement investigation into Wyelands Bank and the investigation into whether Gupta is “fit and appropriate” as an owner are continuing.

