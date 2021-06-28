American coronavirus: these are the pockets of the United States most at risk as the Delta Covid-19 variant spreads, according to an expert





“It won’t be as prevalent,” former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told the station on Sunday. “It’s going to become hyper-regionalized. There are certain pockets of the country where you’re going to have very dense epidemics.”

Those pockets will be those with low vaccination rates and low rates of previous infection, Gottlieb said, as in many rural and southern communities. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46.1% of the total United States population has been vaccinated against Covid -19. Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming are among the states with the lowest vaccination rates, with less than 35% of their population fully vaccinated.

The national figure is a far cry from the 70-85% of the population that experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, would likely need to become immunized with a vaccine or previous infection to control the spread of the virus – and with declining rates of vaccination, some officials are concerned about the United States will not meet that threshold.

To anticipate a potential outbreak, Gottlieb recommended that governors build health care resources in vulnerable communities and leaders adopt a grassroots vaccination campaign for the fall.

“People who are going to be convinced to get vaccinated by Tony Fauci, or the surgeon general – or me for that matter – are probably already vaccinated,” he noted. “We need to put vaccines in the hands of doctors, make it easier for them to deliver vaccines in their offices.”

Although the vaccination rate may slow, Gottlieb said he is optimistic some unvaccinated Americans will soon make the decision to get vaccinated as they return to work and school in the fall.

Arkansas governor calls for more people to get vaccinated as hospitalizations rise

In Arkansas, where only 33.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, Governor Asa Hutchinson is encouraging residents to get vaccinated – and making contingency plans to deal with a potential outbreak.

In addition to low vaccination rates, Arkansas has a high number of hospitalizations, Hutchinson told CBS.

“We have to make sure we do everything we can to get the word out, which we did. We used incentives that weren’t very effective. We obviously did marketing for our vaccines. We educate, do. anything we can. And we’re up to 50% of adults already vaccinated, but we have to increase that. We’re doing everything we can to encourage that, “CBS Governor John Dickerson told CBS Sunday morning in an interview.

The state offered incentives ranging from $ 1 million in prize money to $ 20 lottery scratch cards and $ 21 in certificates with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which could be redeemed for a fishing license or permit. hunting / fishing. More than $ 19 million in total cash prizes were offered as an incentive, a lottery official told CNN last month.

States like Arkansas are hoping to avoid the strain on Missouri’s health systems as many hospitals have not fully recovered from previous peaks of Covid-19.

“Both hospitals here in town are overloaded,” said Erik Frederick, executive director of Mercy Hospital Springfield in Springfield, Missouri last week.

Despite a growing number of hospitalizations, Hutchinson said he doesn’t think strict limitations are needed again to prevent the virus from spreading because people are better informed of how to act. However, he did not rule out imposing restrictions.

“People know what to do. They are educated about it, and we have to rely on their individual responsibility to do the right thing,” he said.

Still, Hutchinson said he was concerned about a winter facing the Delta variant.

And when it comes to increasing the urgency to get vaccinated, he said, “if the incentives don’t work, reality will.”

Health experts ask the following question: Do all vaccines provide adequate protection against the variants?

Fortunately, so far, the evidence points to the United States being equipped with powerful tools to protect itself against the spread of the Delta variant.

The UK is about a month or two ahead of the US when it comes to the spread of the Delta variant, Gottlieb told CBS. This means the United States has useful data to make predictions ahead of a potential outbreak.

Based on this data, health experts estimate that Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines are around 90% effective in preventing disease and 94% effective against serious illness and hospitalization from the Delta variant, said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

“The problem is, we don’t have the same data for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States,” he added.

Although around 12 million people have received the single-dose vaccine, health experts do not yet have data on how it protects against the Delta variant. Reiner said he hoped the CDC would soon answer questions about Johnson & Johnson’s effectiveness and what those who have received this vaccine should do to protect themselves against the variant.

“We have two very effective vaccines against the Delta variant, and if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is significantly less effective we should stop giving it,” Reiner told CNN.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

