



The Infrastructure Provisioning Partnership with the Peruvian Government demonstrates how UK engineering expertise can be shared internationally.

In early 2017, excessive rainfall hit the coast of Peru, causing severe flooding and catastrophic landslides. Extreme weather events are attributed to coastal El Nio climate patterns accompanied by abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific.

Monsoon-like torrential rains and the resulting landslides were the worst to hit Peru in nearly a century, killing more than 100 people, losing thousands of homes and destroying critical infrastructure.

In an effort to rebuild and protect these affected communities, the Peruvian government established Reconstruction with Changes (ArcC) to provide an ambitious reconstruction program.

This includes rebuilding 74 schools and building 15 new health centers, flood prevention work to cover 17 rivers and 5 canyons, and construction of 7 stormwater drainage systems.

Firstly, Peru did not know how to rebuild, and secondly, they did not know how to carry out preventive work to prevent it. [the impact of] ARCC Director Amalia Vizcardo refers to this type of natural disaster.

In the face of these issues, an intergovernmental agreement to obtain international support for the reconstruction of public service facilities was considered the best solution.

The intergovernmental agreement was officially signed by the Peruvian government, represented by the ARCC, and the British government, represented by the Ministry of International Trade (DIT). DIT provides strategic assistance to UK companies participating in job tenders. This is in areas such as governance, executive decision-making and communication and stakeholder management.

With the knowledge acquired through this, we [Lima 2019] Vizcardo said the Pan American Games, an agreement between governments and governments, would be an ideal mechanism for bridging the gap in knowledge and trust in Peru.

The UKs Delivery Team (UKDT), which includes Mace, Arup and Gleeds, has played a key role in providing the infrastructure for Pan American Games. However, despite previous successful collaborations, ARCC has undergone a rigorous selection process to determine the right partner for its reconstruction program. Vizcardo said bidding from Finland, the Netherlands and the US is a very competitive process.

She added that the UKDT was selected because of its previous experience at the Pan American Games, as well as the fact that it achieved solid technical and economic scores and demonstrated good international and cooperative practices.

Mace, Managing Director of international consulting firm Davendra Dabasia, added that mutual respect and cooperation are key to the partnership between UKDT and ARCC.

our mission is we [ARCC] Build a team and provide expertise where there is a void.

The legacy won’t necessarily require an intergovernmental agreement next time, Dabasia says, because they will have full project management knowledge.

Of course for us, success is delivering the project we’re talking about, but the real result is passing that heritage and knowledge on to the Peruvians so that they can implement the project on their own.

The agreement covers 118 interventions in the country’s nine coastal regions, from Tumbes in the north to Ica in the south. The $2.8 billion (1.9 billion) budget for this program is based on the projects included in the current baseline, but is expected to increase by approximately 70% as further technical research is conducted.

Upon completion, the reconstruction program is expected to benefit 4.7 million Peruvians.

Dabasia explains that the program is very complex in terms of the size of the work being offered and access restrictions in some areas.

Getting contractors and materials to some of these locations is a real logistical issue, he says. One of our main concerns for the furthest positions was how to compete. [procurement process]. We worked very closely to get a transparent procurement model and were happy to see that many contractors were interested.

Dabasia noted that while national contractors and consultants already have a lot of skills, the UKDT-ARCC partnership could bring more expertise.

There is a formal knowledge transfer process within the partnership to keep the insights and lessons learned throughout the project.

For example, we have now created a control center called the Program Delivery Management System used by ARCC. Dabasia says. It provides all tools for project management, procurement, cost management and stakeholder engagement, and includes activity guides and templates.

Embedded Team

UKDT includes staff on the ARCC team to provide training on how to use the system and to provide a more formal transfer of knowledge throughout the project.

However, as this NCE issue hit the media, the political debate over the outcome of the Peruvian election cast a shadow of uncertainty over whether the intergovernmental agreement will be extended beyond the end of the contract in April 2022.

Now we are dependent on Peru’s new government, Vizcardo says. I hope they see what we’ve done and allow us to continue.

According to current plans, the program’s school and hospital work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Due to its complexity and scope, most of the integrated flood prevention work is expected to be completed by 2025.

UKDT hopes that the successful delivery of its reconstruction program will be the first of similar intergovernmental agreements with other countries.

There is a big desire for UK Plc for this, says Dabasia.

This is the first major intergovernmental agreement and is a template for future relationships.

