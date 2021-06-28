U.S. shale industry tempers output even as oil price rises





A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa, Texas, USA February 10, 2019. Photo taken February 10, 2019. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / Files

Oil price hikes raise bar, but shale producers stand still Restriction gives OPEC opportunity to add more oil to global market

June 28 (Reuters) – Even with oil prices climbing to around $ 75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their promises to stay the course on spending and keep production stable, a break from previous previous boom cycles.

Rising crude prices this year and restrictions on oil production imposed by the OPEC + producer group would have historically triggered a drilling boom. But investors are demanding financial returns on more volume and energy financiers are turning to renewables, so shale companies are determined to stay disciplined.

“I am still convinced that producers will not react” to the rise in prices, said Scott Sheffield, managing director of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N), the largest producer in the Permian Basin shale field. The focus on shareholder returns has kept spending low, he said in an interview with Reuters.

Last week, benchmark US crude futures were trading above $ 73 a barrel, the highest since October 2018. At the time, there were 1,052 US drilling rigs, but today there are far less than half: around 470, according to data from Baker Hughes.

Shale production remains well below January 2020 peak of 9.18 million barrels per day (mbpd), with production from the seven largest fields this month at 7.77 mbpd, or 15.4% below of this level, according to US government data. Overall, US oil production in the first quarter averaged 83% of last year’s peak. The United States recently raised its average production outlook for 2021 to 11.08 mbpd due to higher crude prices, but it remains about 200,000 bpd below last year’s average.

“Oil prices will probably hit $ 80 a barrel here shortly and I don’t see any rig additions,” Sheffield said. A spike in activity in the oilfields could push up prices for services, which are already up around 6%. Pioneer could downsize its active platforms as its operations become more efficient, he said.

OPEC CLEAN-UP CUTS

Shale’s restraint is key to OPEC’s next step. The group of oil producers has gradually added more production, confident that the American shale will not return to an era of explosive growth. It will meet on Thursday and will consider continuing the rollback cuts from August. Read more

“So far, activity levels support the narrative of the discipline of capital,” said Jonathan Godwin, senior partner at data provider Enverus. The activity of the fracking fleet has remained stable since it jumped 20% at the start of the year, he said.

In the United States, small companies have made a substantial contribution to platform additions this year, but Sheffield said those small companies are not expected to increase volumes enough to rattle OPEC + producers.

“The quality of the acreage for individuals is not as good as that for the public,” Sheffield said, estimating that private companies account for 40 to 50% of the number of US platforms.

“We didn’t see the upward pressure that we would normally expect from $ 73 worth of oil,” said Paul Mosvold, president and chief operating officer of driller Scandrill, which operates ultra rigs. -specific, equipment in high demand since the recovery of the oil market.

Mosvold reported a slight increase in calls as oil prices have climbed, but said they are “not substantial”.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by David Gregorio

