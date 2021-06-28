



British scientists have missed 1.5 billion in Horizon 2020 funds since the 2016 decision to leave the EU. Campaigners say it’s a figure that shows how much Brexit uncertainty has damaged collaboration between UK researchers and colleagues across Europe.

Prior to the June 2016 Brexit vote, the UK was jointly the most successful country in winning European research grants with Germany. However, the UK’s share has plummeted in the past five years, according to an analysis by the campaign group Scientists for EU, and in 2020, national researchers earned around 400 million (355 million) less than they did in 2016. The UK is in fifth place behind France, Spain and Italy. Germany holds the top spot with 1.7 billion won last year.

If the UK had kept pace with Germany, according to scientists for EU analysis, national researchers would have gained an additional 1.5 billion in the last five years. However, the threat of a no-deal Brexit and uncertainty about the UK-EU relationship have made UK-based researchers a higher-risk partner for potential funding applications.

UK science will want to quickly regain its leading role in European science programs, said scientists at EU Director Mike Galsworthy. Over the past five years, Brexit’s uncertainty has taken the UK’s position several levels down and has created huge holes in its funds and networks.

The damage caused by five years of Brexit uncertainty and hostility has had such an enormous impact on our researchers that we have been able to work with our peers across the continent. The Royal Society of Edinburgh was Chief Scientific Advisor to the European Commission from 2012 to 2014.

Boris Johnson says the UK is a science superpower, but this will only be achieved by appreciation that he has a staggering amount of recent vandalism to undo on the way back to such an international position, she added.

