McLaughlin breaks record, Lyles shines to close US trials





June 28 (Reuters) – The US Olympic Trials went off on Sunday, as Sydney McLaughlin broke the women’s 400-meter hurdles world record in 51.90 seconds and world champion Noah Lyles won the 200m male in a world record of 19.74.

McLaughlin, 21, took control of the lead at the turn and down the home stretch, beating world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 31, who was second in 52.42 and held the previous world record of 52, 16.

“I think great competition always pushes you forward. It helps to have such an amazing women’s camp in the US to get those times,” said McLaughlin, who works with the six-time medalist’s coach. Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, Bob Kersee.

“With my training, we were able to create one. I’m excited about what the future holds.”

Muhammad’s second place will see him defend his 2016 Olympic title, with 23-year-old Anna Cockrell having also booked her ticket to Japan after finishing third in 53.70.

It was a decisive night for Lyles, 23, who won the men’s 200m after failing in the 100m earlier in practice and finished second and third behind Erriyon Knighton, 17, in the first round and half, respectively. .

“After 2016, (when I) missed a point, since then I have been concerned about the mindset of becoming an Olympian,” said Lyles.

“I don’t think anyone can prepare you for the lion you have to knock down at the Olympic Trials.”

Kenny Bednarek, 22, was second in 19.78, while Knighton was third in 19.84.

Teen Athing Mu – who before practice had never competed as a professional – won the women’s 800m in 1: 56.07, the second fastest time ever for an American in the event, after overcoming a quasi-trip at the start of the race.

“This is the first year that I have come here and I am exploiting my potential,” she said. “Gaining confidence has helped my dominance so far in the 800. To be good at it, knowing this is my test.”

Raevyn Rogers, 24, was second in 1: 57.66 and Ajee Wilson, 27, was third in 1: 58.39. The duo had previously won silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2019 World Championships.

In the men’s 1500m, 20-year-old Cole Hocker took a surprise victory over reigning Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz, winning the race with a personal best 3: 35.28 but below Olympic standard, casting doubt on his chances to compete in Japan.

The final day of competition, much of which had to be pushed back to late hours as temperatures hit a record 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius), was a fitting end to several days of successful performances that began. with Ryan Crouser smashing the 31-year-old shot put world record.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Christopher Cushing

