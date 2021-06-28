First on CNN: US ships first doses of Pfizer vaccine overseas, donates $ 2 million to Peru





The first of 2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will be shipped to Peru on Monday, the official said, as part of President Joe Biden’s initial pledge to share 80 million doses of the U.S. vaccine supply with the world. Biden has since made an agreement with Pfizer to purchase and share with the world an additional 500 million doses over the next two years.

The doses are expected to arrive in Peru this week and are being shared directly from the United States on a bilateral basis.

The United States will also ship 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan on Monday via COVAX, the global immunization program run by the World Health Organization, the official said.

Biden has pledged to allocate 80 million doses of the US vaccine to other countries by the end of June, with 75% going through COVAX and the rest prioritizing countries with outbreaks as well as neighbors of the Western Hemisphere and other regional priorities.

The White House official could not provide an exact figure for the number of doses the United States has given to date, but said the administration “is currently working on the final stages of removing all of the national regulatory, legal and operational hurdles to share every drop of the 80 million doses we have promised. “

“America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against Covid-19, just as America was the arsenal of democracy during World War II,” Biden said earlier this month.

Biden presented US vaccine donations as both a moral imperative and in the self-interest of the United States, stressing that the emergence of new variants around the world could pose a threat to the United States.

The president also sought to differentiate US vaccine donations from vaccine diplomacy countries like China have engaged in, insisting that US donations “do not include pressure for favors or potential concessions.” .

“We are doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic. That’s it. Period,” Biden said earlier this month, speaking from the UK at the G7 summit.

