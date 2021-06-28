Serco extends contract for UK COVID-19 testing center





Drive-Thru Test Center in Bolton, UK on September 22, 2020. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo

Contract can be worth up to 322 million stg 12 months contract with no change in expected contribution of test center work, can be extended for an additional 6 months

28 June (Reuters) – Serco (SRP.L) up to £322 million ($444 million) in contract to continue supporting Britain’s much criticized COVID-19 testing and tracking program has signed an outsourcing company, the outsourcing company said Monday.

Proclaimed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the best in the world when it started with a budget of £22 billion in May 2020, the plan has repeatedly missed its target, with critics saying the government should not use private companies.

The contract covers services such as site operation, cleaning and security for about 20% of test sites in the UK and Northern Ireland, including a mix of drive-thru and walk-in test centers and mobile test devices, Serco said.

The company’s previous contract was about 25% of the site.

“We are delighted that the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSC) has chosen us to continue providing these services for at least the next 12 months,” said Rupert Soames, Serco Chief Executive Officer.

The testing and follow-up plan oversees testing of people who think they have COVID-19 and tracks contacts of people who have tested positive, requiring them to be quarantined to stop the spread of the disease.

A spending watcher in Congress said Friday plans improved but were still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to look for asymptomatic cases were not reported. read more

The UK has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe, and although advanced vaccination campaigns have kept hospitalizations and mortality much lower than previous infections, cases from new strains of the delta virus are surging.

Serco raised its revenue outlook for 2021 in part thanks to work on its COVID-19 services earlier this month. The forecast remained unchanged on Monday after the deal was signed.

“We expect margins to be slightly below the group average, but they are in line with expectations,” said Liberum analysts.

“But there are some advantages in the fact that the new contract covers almost all sites from the previous one, which reduces the need for mobilization costs.”

Serco shares rose 1.3% in morning trading.

($1 = 0.7193 pounds)

Treasury of Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

