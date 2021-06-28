Honda’s first electric SUV in the US to be called Prologue





Honda has revealed the name of the first of two electric SUVs it plans to sell in North America, and one that many have already guessed, thanks to a recent trademark application. The vehicle will be called the Honda Prologue, and it will go on sale in the United States and Canada from 2024, Honda of America sales manager Dave Gardner confirmed to reporters last week.

As a name, Prologue makes sense given that it is meant to be the introduction of Honda’s efforts to fully electrify its lineup by 2040. It is also, inter alia, a synonym for Prelude, the name of the sports coupe. iconic Honda of the 1980s.

The Prologue will be the first of two vehicles that Honda is co-developing with General Motors, using the American automaker’s Ultium batteries. The other vehicle will carry the Acura nameplate and will also be jointly developed with GM, but the company has not revealed any new information on that yet.

With the Prologue, our goal is to provide a highly competitive product with the features to meet the diverse needs of our customers, Gardner said.

Previously, Honda has said it will design the exteriors and interiors of the new electric vehicles, while the transmission will be designed by GM to support Honda’s specifications. These vehicles will be manufactured at GM’s North American factories, with sales expected to begin in model year 2024.

Honda’s interest in the name Prologue had already been signaled in April when Car Buzz noticed that the automaker had filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the name. According to the record, Honda said it would use the name to cover land vehicles, namely automobiles, battery electric vehicles and structural parts for the above.

Honda remains silent on any other detail

Honda is silent on any other details or specifications regarding the Prologue at this time, although Gardner said the automaker is aiming for roughly annual sales volume between the Honda Passenger and Honda Pilot SUVs.

But Honda does not plan to stop with just the two electric vehicles it is developing with GM. Gardner said that in the second half of the decade, Honda will launch a series of electric vehicles built on the automaker’s own Honda e-Architecture architecture. These vehicles will help Honda meet its target of 40% battery and fuel cell electric vehicle sales by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040.

In short, our zero emissions goal has begun, Gardner said.

Honda’s electric range is extremely limited compared to other automakers. The company recently discontinued its Clarity EV, although it will continue to sell hydrogen and plug-in hybrid versions of the vehicle. And its Honda E city car, which went on sale last summer, is only available in Japan and Europe.

Gardner acknowledged that Honda has a lot to catch up with with electric vehicles, both relative to its competition as well as with the many regulations that have been put in place to curb the sale of gasoline vehicles.

While we haven’t been seen as leaders in recent years, we weren’t new to the electrified space, he said, citing the Honda Insight Hybrid, as well as the now defunct EV Plus and the Discarded Clarity, as examples of the foundation Honda plans to build on.

