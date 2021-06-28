Nissan Announces Sunderland Gigafactory This Week As Key Commitment To UK | business news





Japanese car giant Nissan could this week unveil plans for a battery giga factory in the UK, Sky News understood.

City editor Mark Kleinman said the automaker’s electric vehicle strategy, which includes the production of Qashqai and Juke models in Sunderland, was expected to confirm the construction of a battery gigafactory.

There has been media speculation for weeks about the size of the company’s investments. It would have seemed impossible until this year when Nissan backed up a Brexit deal from the European Union and the UK.

‘Nissan Brexit is positive’

In January, the deal was declared giving Sunderland a “competitive advantage” that had previously refused to provide new funding until the site’s viability was secured.

Japanese media company Nikkei reported last month that Nissan will work with Chinese battery maker Envision to build battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and the UK.

The company has consistently declined to comment on plans, but has previously stated that batteries for its electric Leaf models will be manufactured in Sunderland.

It’s unclear how many jobs will be created from the construction of a separate battery gigafactory in the city.

The prospects for these plants are based on plans for a giga plant in Blyth, Northumberland, first unveiled last year.

Image: An aerial photo of what the Blyth site might look like. Figure: Britishvolt

BritishVolt said automakers hoped to be the first company in the UK to complete such a production facility as automakers look to the government’s climate-based ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel models to 2030.

The company has purchased the former Blyth coal-fired power plant site and hopes to create up to 3,000 jobs.

