COVID-19: Hong Kong bans all UK travelers after adding UK to ‘very high risk’ list | world news





Hong Kong will ban all UK travelers after putting the UK back on its ‘very high risk’ coronavirus list.

The measures, which the government announced will come into effect this Thursday (July 1), aim to contain the spread of the first confirmed strain of Delta COVID-19 in India.

In a statement, the ban was “along with the recent rebound in the epidemic situation in the UK and several cases with the L452R mutant virus strain found in tests of the delta strain virus strain prevalent there and people arriving from the UK”.

People who have been in the UK for more than 2 hours will be restricted from entering Hong Kong.

Hong Kong parents with children in the UK responded to the shock and said they paid a lot to comply with coronavirus testing rules, but now their children will be stranded.

The latest figures from Public Health England show 111,157 confirmed cases of the delta variant in the UK so far, representing 95% of all new COVID cases.

Between February 23 and June 7, six cases of the new variant lambda were identified and designated as the variant under investigation, five of which were related to international travel, PHE said.

Hong Long’s local health authorities have already moved the UK from a “high risk” to a “very high risk” list.

It is the second time the region has been barred from entry in the UK after a ban that took effect from December to May 2020.

The move is expected to have a major impact on business travelers to Hong Kong, considered Asia’s major financial hub, coming days after stricter quarantine regulations for visitors.

Hong Kong has already banned entry from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Passenger flights were banned from Indonesia last week after importing COVID-19 cases from Indonesia, exceeding a threshold set by the global financial hub.

Hong Kong’s flight suspension rules are triggered if more than 5 passengers test positive on arrival or if more than 10 passengers are found to have contracted the coronavirus during quarantine.

The region has recorded more than 11,800 cases and 210 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

