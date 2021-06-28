Recap “us”: part 2 | WTTW Chicago





Us is available in streaming. Recap the previous part.

Dressed in a new pair of colorful sneakers he bought to prevent further blisters, Douglas finds himself once again alone at the hotel’s breakfast with the friendly Freja. They have a more in-depth conversation and Douglas decides to go sightseeing with her after sharing complaints about solo travel. Freja describes the end of her marriage, saying that she needed to let her husband go once he wanted to go, even if she didn’t want to.

Then Connie calls Douglas with a lead: She found Kat on social media and saw pictures of Albie playing in Venice. Douglas recognizes the place and rushes to find his son, despite Freja’s lament that she won’t see him again – she leaves tomorrow morning.

When Douglas returns to the hotel that evening without finding Albie, he goes to Freja’s room and invites her to dinner – he insists it’s not a date. When Connie calls, Douglas ignores her. He ends up talking to Freja about his daughter, June, who died shortly after her birth. The experience bound Connie and Douglas with their shared guilt, rage and shame. They still recognize June’s birthday every year.

After separating that evening, Freja comes to Douglas’s hotel room. She falls asleep, dressed, next to him. He can’t sleep and sneaks into the bathroom to call Connie. Divorce isn’t about June, is it? he asks. Connie assures him no. She tells him that Albie has moved to Siena and asks him to come home.

Douglas quietly leaves a note for Freja – he will think of her with some regret, he writes – then leaves for Siena. When he gets on the train, he realizes he’s starving, so he jumps up to quickly buy a sandwich. During its awkward interaction with the Italian-speaking waiter, the train pulls away with its bag and wallet on board.

When he finally gets on the next train, he calls Connie, who asks him again to come home – you’re not really looking anymore, she said; I know what you are doing. But Douglas’s phone is almost dead, so he hangs up.

Connie avoids talking to neighbors who wonder where the rest of the family is, but confides her hopes and fears of being single again to one of Albie’s favorite teachers when she meets him. She and he bonded once during a trivia session where Douglas embarrassed everyone by insisting on a recount after his team appeared to have lost.

Douglas himself is a bit lost – and tired – so he falls asleep in a square in Siena, waking up to find half of his face badly sunburned. He meets Kat out on the streets as two policemen arrive to arrest him – she doesn’t have a license and hasn’t paid any of her fines. Desperate to hear from Albie, Douglas tries to stop them so he can talk to Kat and is arrested with her.

She won’t tell him where Albie is, but shares that he’s confused and angry: he thinks he’s always disappointed Douglas and can’t stand the tension between his parents. Douglas then listens with sympathy to Kat’s relationship problems with Albie: they have separated. She finally tells him that Albie is in Barcelona before leaving to pay his fines.

Free to go but having nowhere to sleep, Douglas requests a cell to spend the night, but please leave the door open. He calls Connie and apologizes for failing. He’s going to come home now.

But when he leaves the police station the next morning, Kat is waiting for him. She sent a cipher text to Albie asking her to meet near the ‘magic fountain’ in Barcelona – Douglas can go get his son. Douglas hugs Kat, and she tells him to give Albie “okay” love. He timidly borrows money from her and leaves for Spain.

He checks into the hotel where he and Connie stayed on a trip to relieve Connie’s depression after June’s death. This is where Albie was designed.

Albie worries that he’s a father himself, given Kat’s text, so he’s flustered before Douglas even shows up. When Douglas appears, he screams that he wanted to be alone and storms off. At least let me apologize for what I said in Amsterdam, intervenes Douglas. Albie feels a constant contempt on Douglas’s part; I’m not even your favorite kid, he says, referring to June’s box of things that Douglas and Connie keep in the house.

Finally, Douglas convinces Albie to sit with him for a minute. He tries in his awkward way to redeem himself and shares that Connie wants a divorce. I’m very proud of you, and I would hate it if you didn’t know that I love you very, very much, he told his son. Albie agrees to join Douglas at his hotel.

For once, Douglas has no schedule and lets Albie plan the day after calling Connie to let her know that Albie is safe. He and Albie are taking a nap – they need to rest before they go clubbing that night. At dinner, Albie remembers Douglas’ disapproving moments – at a photo exhibit, when Legos was built – and decides he wants to leave his father and go for a swim on the coast the next day. But Douglas has become much more flexible and kind to his son, who then invites Douglas to join him.

But first, the club. Douglas courageously tries to party with Albie and is elated when a woman tells him it’s great to see a father spending time with his son without inhibitions or tension. Watching Albie, Douglas realizes he’s gay and asks him about it while taking a break outside. Douglas agrees but is sad that Albie didn’t feel he could tell his parents. I didn’t want to disappoint you in any other way, Albie replies. He asks Douglas to tell Connie, but Douglas says Albie should do it: she’ll be happy to hear it from him. They go back to dance more.

By the time they leave the club it is daylight. Exhausted, Douglas barely manages to take the train to the coast. Despite his distaste for the beach, he lies down with Albie and goes for a swim, during which he gets stung by jellyfish. Telling Albie he’s okay, he stumbles to his hotel room and collapses to the floor – he’s got some kind of heart problem. Albie finally calls to check on him and comes into the room when he doesn’t answer. Albie calls an ambulance. While waiting for him to arrive, Douglas tells his son he’s scared. If I’m not well, tell your mother… he begins. It does not matter; she knows.

Douglas requires surgery; Albie spends the night with him in the hospital to wait for him. When Douglas wakes up from the operation, Connie is there. He can’t fly for two weeks, so Albie booked them an apartment in Barcelona, ​​using Douglas’s travel insurance. Albie himself leaves for Ibiza with friends. Douglas doesn’t try to stop him.

Recalling her promise not to be bored with Connie after they moved into a new home – she didn’t want to leave town and start a new life but eventually accepted the condition of having a dog – Douglas tells her he would have liked being more fun, especially around Albie.

Douglas also encourages Connie to resume painting. He plans to leave his post as administrator to return to research, which he loves as much as she enjoys painting.

And yet, even though Douglas has changed during this short vacation, Connie still wants a new life. They know everything about each other. When he begs her to stay, she tells him to wait and see what happens.

After dropping Albie off at college and crying in the car, they start packing and dividing up their belongings on the soundtrack of the first mixtape Connie made for Douglas, then go to bed together. The next morning, she leaves with her things for a new apartment in London. Douglas gives him the box of June’s things – he’d just like copies of the photos at some point.

I never thought it was a mistake, Connie told her before leaving. To meet you, to marry you, was the best thing I ever did. When June died, I wanted to die too, but for you. We were not a failure; our marriage was good. Life will go on.

And that’s the case. They see each other occasionally for dinner parties or at an exhibition of Albie which features photos he took of Douglas in the hospital. Douglas praises his son’s work. When he and Connie leave the show, in opposite directions, she is with friends, he is alone. But it must be somewhere: an art museum, where Freja is waiting for him.

