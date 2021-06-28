EU Approves UK Dataflow Transactions – POLITICO





The European Commission sealed a dataflow transaction with the UK worth billions of euros in digital transactions on Monday.

EU executive approval comes a few days before Brexit expires, before there is an interim solution to keep data flowing through the channel.

As dataflow transactions are known, the adequacy determination allows the transfer of personal data from the EU to the UK, avoiding a no-deal scenario that could cost the UK economy $1.6 billion.

UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: After more than a year of constructive talks, it is right that the European Union has officially recognized the UK’s high standards for data protection. This will be good news for businesses and will support continued cooperation between the UK and the EU and help law enforcement to keep people safe. “

First, the EU’s decision requires both sides to renegotiate the deal within four years. This means that if the UK moves too far from the EU’s privacy regulations, the EU could withdraw the deal. This could have a huge impact on the UK. This is because three-quarters of international data flows are in the 27-country bloc. London says it wants to improve privacy standards to get greater economic rewards from data.

After months of careful evaluation, today we can give EU citizens confidence that their personal data will be protected when transferred to the UK. This is an essential component of our new relationship with the UK. It is important for smooth transaction and effective response. EU Justice Minister Didier Reynders said in a statement.

Despite the announcement, the decision has been heavily criticized by European lawmakers, regulators and privacy activists, who argue that Britain’s immigration monitoring rules and waivers should be subject to further scrutiny in Brussels. Commission Vice President Vra Jourov said on concerns that Brussels has put in place safeguards to step in if the UK moves too far from EU data protection standards.

Monday approval rounds off a difficult process. Since the European Commission did not have time to approve the transaction before the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021, it had to apply a temporary six-month solution to the transaction in order to keep the data transmitted.

Since then, the EU’s decision to approve the UK’s data regime, first proposed in February 2021, has been heavily criticized by the European network of privacy regulators, the EDPB, and the MEP, which has urged Berlaymont to delay approval until Friday. received UK data standard.

Their critique is based on European and London court rulings that questioned the legitimacy of the UK’s privacy standards, as well as EU data protection standards, a prerequisite for closing a deal, and the UK government’s plans to move away from the country’s surveillance system. . .

The UK’s suitability is likely to come under strong scrutiny in the coming months and years, with several campaigners preparing legal action for the decision, inspired by its successful challenge to a similar data flow with the US.

Annabelle Dickson contributed to the report.

