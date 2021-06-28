EU regulations UK data protection is right for your business | data protection





UK data protection standards are adequate, and the EU has made the long-awaited decision to ensure that digital information continues to flow between the UK and the bloc. However, Brussels has warned the Boris Johnson government of weakening British standards.

Failure to make positive decisions risked chaos for UK businesses, and the industry had to come up with costly and bureaucratic alternatives to sharing data, from banking to logistics.

Proper status in the UK is guaranteed for four years, but the Commission has warned that it could be withdrawn if UK law is no longer deemed to provide EU citizens with protections on how their data is used.

Vra Jourov, Vice-President of the European Commission, said: The UK has left the EU, but the legal framework that protects personal data remains the same today. Because of this, we are adopting these relevance decisions today.

She added that the Commission has listened very carefully to concerns expressed by the European Parliament, EU Member States and the European Data Protection Commission, particularly the possible future deviations from our standards in the UK’s privacy framework.

We are talking here about the basic rights of EU citizens that we have a duty to protect. This is why we have important safeguards in place and we will intervene if there is a change on the British side, Jourov said.

John Foster, policy director at the Confederation of British Industry, said a breakthrough in the EU-UK adequacy decision would be welcomed by businesses across the country. The free flow of data is the foundation of the modern economy and is essential for businesses in everything from automobiles to logistics, which plays an important role in the day-to-day trade of goods and services.

During the Brexit transition, the government copied key EU laws into UK legislation, specifically the groundbreaking General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and law enforcement directives governing data sharing by police and law enforcement agencies.

Tory backbenches’ Brexiters are pressing Boris Johnson to abandon the normative and inflexible GDPR. A task force set up by Downing Street to seize Brexit’s new opportunities said the GDPR should be replaced by UK legislation on data protection. According to a task force report written by Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers and George Freeman, the EU’s GDPR overwhelms people’s incomprehensible requests for consent and complexity, and unnecessarily restricts the use of data for valuable purposes.

The group said consumers need stronger rights, but data should be free.[d] To enable the UK to harness artificial intelligence and data-driven health care. The Prime Minister has promised that the report will provide the detailed considerations it deserves, as he claims there is a thicket of burdensome and restrictive regulations that have grown around our industry over the past half century.

In the Brexit negotiations, New Economics Foundation analysts warned that without a deal on data, UK companies could cost up to 1.6 billion in compliance costs or rising prices for goods and services. If Brussels decides to withdraw its relevance, any company sharing data between the UK and the EU through payroll or health records could be affected.

Only 12 countries, including Canada, Switzerland and New Zealand, have positive conformity decisions from the EU. The US was considered partially appropriate, but these decisions were twice abandoned by the European Court of Justice in rulings that showed how fragile the EU’s data-sharing decisions could be. Two legal victories from privacy activist Max Schrems concluded that EU-US agreements on data sharing failed to protect EU citizens from snooping by US intelligence agencies.

