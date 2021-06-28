Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court dismisses bathroom appeal





WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a major transgender rights case, leaving in place a lower court ruling that a public school board in Virginia acted illegally by preventing a transgender student from using the toilet at her high school that matched her gender identity.

Judges chose not to hear the Gloucester County School Board’s appeal against a 2020 Richmond-based 4th US Court of Appeals ruling that transgender student Gavin Grimm is protected by law federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education, known as Title IX, and the United States Constitution’s requirement that people be treated equally under the law. The decision of the 4th circuit does not create a national legal precedent.

OTHER DECISIONS OF THE SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court rejects excessive force decision in police loss

Supreme Court rejects religious dispute over “Number of the beast”

Supreme Court rejects Abu Ghraib appeal for torture of defense contractor

The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the appeal represents a victory for Grimm, who sued the school board in 2015 after officials at a local public high school refused to allow him to use the boys’ bathroom. The Supreme Court had already seized the case in 2016, but had not rendered a decision and sent it back to lower courts.

“We won,” Grimm wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing more to say than thank you, thank you, thank you. Honored to be a part of this victory.”

The brief court order said Tory Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have taken up the case.

President Joe Biden’s administration, reversing the position taken by the government under its predecessor Donald Trump, said on June 16 that Title IX protects both gender identity and sexual orientation. The administration did not specify how this applies to access to school toilets.

Grimm, assigned to the female sex at birth, identifies as male. Grimm, now 22, graduated from the school in 2017.

Grimm started attending Gloucester High School in September 2014. With permission from the school, Grimm used the boys’ bathroom for about seven weeks without incident.

But after complaints from parents, the county school board adopted a new policy in December 2014 that required students to use toilets that matched their gender at birth. Grimm was given the option of using a separate, non-sexist bathroom, but refused to do so, feeling stigmatized.

Judge Henry Floyd, writing for the 4th Circuit, said the school board’s actions were “a particular kind of discrimination against a child that he will no doubt carry with him all his life.” The 4th Circuit upheld a 2019 federal judge’s ruling in favor of Grimm.

Access to toilets has become a major issue in the battle for transgender rights, and Grimm’s lawsuit has been the most significant legal case on the subject.

Grimm’s case was previously scheduled to go to the Supreme Court in 2017, but was pulled from the timeline after the Trump administration rescinded guidelines issued under his predecessor Barack Obama regarding toilet access for transgender students. Trump has sought to roll back transgender rights in other areas, and his Republican colleagues in several states have passed laws to restrict transgender girls in school sports. Read more

The Biden administration has reversed various Trump policies on LGBT issues.

The Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in 2020 that gays and transgender people are protected by federal law banning gender discrimination in employment.

This ruling helped guide the 4th Circuit decision in the Grimm case and the Biden administration’s stance on Title IX protections. Floyd wrote that in light of the 2020 decision, “we have little difficulty in considering that a bathroom policy preventing Grimm from using the boys’ bathroom discriminates against him.”

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos