Breaking data protection would be a disaster for the UK.





The author is the Vice President and Chief Strategic Advisor at the Open Data Institute.

The UK is at a crossroads in the data processing business. There is an opportunity for the UK to become a center of excellence in digital security, data governance and trust after Brexit. Alternatively, there is another route to scrap regulatory measures such as general data protection regulations.

A lot was created when the UK became “Singapore on the River Thames” under the Free Fair Business Regulations. However, if standards of data processing are undermined, the country will resemble the Digital Cayman Islands, an unregulated place to collect and process vast amounts of data without surveillance.

The government’s task force on innovation, growth and regulatory reform, led by Iain Duncan Smith, has called for replacement of the EU data protection law GDPR because it “overwhelms people with requests for consent and complexity”. But why are you trying to get rid of what is already considered the gold standard in data protection? The GDPR is not perfect, but it should capitalize on the opportunities gained by leaving the EU to accelerate innovation in data governance and enhance the UK’s reputation as a place to conduct digital business ethically.

Reducing data regulation could make the UK attractive from a simple economic standpoint. Compliance costs for businesses and governments can be cut. However, confidence in the UK will similarly diminish, and for individuals our lives will be further scrutinized with data collection over which we have little control.

Over time, well-known brands and blue-chip companies may leave the UK for fear of damaging their reputation. Apple and Microsoft around the world recognize the competitive advantage of protecting people’s privacy. They are hesitant to process data in environments where customers may consider their personal data to be at risk.

It’s not just the corporate response that we have to think about. The G7’s latest declaration from the digital and technology sector includes its commitment to “data free flow through trust.” These multinational agreements seek to prevent countries from forcing companies to operate their data centers locally. This is a nightmare for digital businesses trying to operate internationally. However, countries have imposed these restrictions because of a lack of confidence in what could happen to data exports, especially to their citizens. If the UK cuts its own standards, it risks losing access to international digital markets over time.

The UK’s data protection system needs to be strengthened instead. Innovating a new type of data service that builds trust, especially when it comes to auditing and assurance, is the way forward. The existing service economy must adapt to a world where data takes on new importance. Accountants need to find a way to properly evaluate the data on the balance sheet.

Real estate services must account for ownership of data sets generated from sensors that are embedded in physical infrastructure, such as smart thermostats. Auditors should be able to investigate the collection, use and sharing of data, as well as the algorithms and artificial intelligence that data supports. Services like this are needed worldwide. The UK has the opportunity to offer this on its existing strengths.

Simply put, the UK’s competitive advantage is rooted in an ethical environment where high standards, reliability, laws are enforced and data and algorithms are audited. That is where we can and should compete. The race to the bottom comes with the loss of responsible tech companies, emerging digital industries and international influence, with the resulting reputational damage. Let’s aim for the gold standard, not the discolored bronze.

