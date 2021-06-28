Daily new cases of Covid in the United States will never reach zero





The United States will “never have zero” daily new cases of Covid, Dr Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday.

“We will always have some level of spread,” said the former FDA chief, predicting that the infections will become endemic, which means they will remain present in the American population. Seasonal flu, for example, is an endemic respiratory illness.

Gottlieb’s comments come as concerns rise over the delta variant of Covid, first discovered in India and now wreaking havoc in the UK. strategies.

On “Squawk Box,” Gottlieb said that while the spread of the delta variant will continue to increase in the United States, the response to new cases may not follow the pattern used in other parts of the world. He cited Israel as an example. The country, which has been hailed for the success of its vaccine deployment, recently reinstated its indoor mask mandate, less than two weeks after lifting it for the first time.

“Israel is a bad indicator in terms of what they are doing in relation to our situation here, because Israel is really aiming for a situation where it wants zero Covid,” said Gottlieb, who sits on the board of directors of vaccine maker Covid. Pfizer. “We are not going to try to reduce this number to zero cases per day” in the United States

“Israel is trying to reduce to zero cases per day, which is why you see them taking different measures from ours,” he added. “Hong Kong is trying to keep it completely out of the way; that’s why they are banning travel.”

Although he predicted that the United States will have a “persistent infection,” Gottlieb said the nature of the cases, both in terms of scale and geography, will vary widely from the early stages of the pandemic, which is defined as an epidemic that has become global.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a situation like last winter, where there are 200,000 cases a day. I think we’re talking about tens of thousands of cases, maybe, a day here at United States as it begins to settle across the country, ”said Gottlieb, who led the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019 in the Trump administration.

The highest day of infections in the United States was 300,462 on January 2, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The highest number of Covid deaths in the United States in one day was 4,475 on January 12.

Unlike at the start of this year, the largest epidemics are now probably “highly regionalized,” he added, relying heavily on the percentage of a local population that has been vaccinated. country that is going to be largely impervious to a lot of spread, and other parts of the country that are more vulnerable. “

The United States averages just under 12,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, over the past seven days, according to CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. This figure is stable compared to a week ago. The seven-day average of new daily Covid deaths reported in the United States is 306, a 9% increase from a week ago.

About 46% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against Covid, while 54% have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Importantly, about 78% of Americans aged 65 and over have been fully immunized and almost 88% have received at least one dose.

Gottlieb said that although the United States is experiencing the spread of a new coronavirus, “this represents a lot less of an impact than a year ago, as more vulnerable people who are going to be more susceptible to this infection are now protected by vaccination “.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and serves on the boards of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion Inc., and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos