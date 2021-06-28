How to bridge the risky UK pension framework gap





In the world of pensions and retirement, recent years are characterized by numerous changes in policy and law.

But we don’t know exactly what Britain’s vast and complex system is trying to achieve.

Reforms tend to happen in one place at a time. Rather than being considered system-wide, it is followed by auto-registration, fixed rate state pensions, freedom and choice.

We often wonder whether what makes sense of a policy in solving a particular problem is actually inconsistent with the rest of the system or can lead to problems that arise elsewhere.

This is important to the UK population. Whether an individual can achieve good retirement outcomes (either through work or other savings or assets such as personal pensions, salaries, housing, or state pensions and benefits) depends on the interaction of all parts of the system.

Much of our research looking at how much adequate pension income will be in the future or how well different groups can do in the current system highlights the gaps that prevent some from seeing the full benefits of recently introduced policies.

One way to address this is to understand what the goals of the UK pension system are. Unfortunately these aren’t written anywhere in a handy guide. Although many goals are floating around, they tend to be used for specific policy areas or reforms, not based on a holistic systems perspective.

There are also international targets that can be used to compare systems between countries, such as the systems used by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, or the yearly eagerly anticipated Mercer Melbourne Global Index. But in order to rank countries, they tend to have a view of what the “right” system is, and as the world evolves, it seems likely that the pension system should also be able to evolve. And, of course, others will have an opinion of what is “right”.

Since we were unable to identify a suitable existing framework for measuring the overall performance of the UK pension system, we began work on building our own, sponsored by Aviva. This is not something we have done lightly and what we know will be a lot of work. It’s not something you can do alone.

For a framework to be useful, it must be used, and in order to be used, it must be driven by at least some consensus. In theory, rather than just an academic practice, the framework should be experience-based and reach out to a variety of stakeholders and groups interested in pension performance.

Therefore, for the rest of 2021, we will have ongoing dialogues with various stakeholders and senior advisory groups to help us pinpoint what the UK pension system goals are.

The purpose of this walkthrough is not to see what a system looks like or to say that one system is better or worse than another. Rather, it is to provide a framework that highlights strengths and areas in need of improvement, the direction the system is heading, and how alternative systems might address the same goals. So how sustainable is the system financially, politically, or across generations? How relevant are the results? How evenly is it spread out?

As in the case of annuities, there are always trade-offs, and improvement on one goal can often underperform another. The point of the framework is to make these trade-offs explicit, helping politicians, policy makers and stakeholders in all aspects of pensions and retirement to self-assess whether these trade-offs are the right balance.

By specifying all the pros and cons of the current system and the proposed alternatives, policy-making should be better informed and, ideally, lead to better outcomes.

Chris Curry is the Director of the Pension Policy Institute.

