US warns Islamic State extremists remain a global threat





ROME (AP) As the United States works towards its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group met on Monday to work out next steps against the extremist group.

The meeting took place just a day after the United States launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio co-chaired the gathering of senior officials from the seven-year bloc and 83 members. Participants took stock of ongoing efforts to ensure the complete defeat of ISIS, whose remnants still pose a threat in Iraq and Syria and have shown signs of resurgence in parts of Africa.

Amid other important international priorities, including containing the coronavirus pandemic and stepping up the fight against climate change, the coalition hopes to stabilize areas freed from ISIS, repatriate and hold foreign fighters accountable for their actions. actions and fight against extremist messages.

Blinken and Di Maio urged representatives of the other 77 countries and the five organizations that make up the coalition not to let their guard down.

We must step up the action led by the coalition, increasing the areas in which we can operate, said Di Maio.

Outside of Iraq and Syria, he said there was an alarming increase in ISIS activity, especially in the Sahel, Mozambique and the Horn of Africa. He called on the coalition to create a special mechanism to deal with the threat in Africa.

Blinken noted that despite their defeat, IS elements in Iraq and Syria still aspire to carry out large-scale attacks.

Together, we must remain as committed to our stabilization goals as we did to our military campaign which resulted in victory on the battlefield, he said.

Blinken announced a new US contribution of $ 436 million to help displaced people in Syria and neighboring countries and called for a new effort to repatriate and rehabilitate or prosecute some 10,000 IS fighters who remain imprisoned by the Syrian Defense Forces.

This situation is simply untenable, Blinken said. It simply cannot persist indefinitely.

He also announced sanctions against Ousmane Illiassou Djibo, originally from Niger, who is a key leader of the Islamic State branch in the greater Sahara. Djibo has been designated as a global terrorist, which means that all of his United States is frozen and Americans are barred from any dealings with him.

In addition to the ISIS meeting, foreign ministers from countries concerned about the wider conflict in Syria gathered in Rome ahead of critical UN vote on whether to maintain humanitarian aid corridor from Turkey. Russia has resisted re-authorization of the channel amid stalled peace talks between the Syrian government and rebel groups.

Last week, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson said there were worrying signs that Islamic State could gain strength in the country and called for increased cooperation to counter it. Pederson also joined calls for new international talks on ending the civil war in Syria.

Since the Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011, many high-level rallies aimed at ending the fighting and guiding the country towards a political transition have failed. The UN, the United States, Russia and many other countries back a 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing a roadmap for peace in Syria that calls for a new constitution followed by UN-supervised elections .

Blinken also praised the state of US-European relations, noting that Italy, France and Germany, the three countries he visited on his current European tour, are the only members of NATO, of the Group of Seven and the European Union.

We share a deep commitment to promote democracy and human rights, he said. We see the same big challenges on the horizon. And we recognize that we cannot face them alone.

Blinken and Di Maio played down the differences between the United States and Italy over China, saying there was a growing awareness of the complexities and dangers of dealing with Beijing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos