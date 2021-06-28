UK Finding Asylum Centers Abroad: Reports | Migration News





Reported plans to overhaul the asylum system raise concerns from the UN, experts and human rights groups.

According to media reports, the UK plans to introduce legislation that would allow authorities to send asylum seekers abroad for processing in Australian-style overseas centers.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that Interior Minister Priti Patel had begun talks with Denmark about sharing processing centers in Africa as part of the plan.

The proposal, which has been denounced by human rights groups and opposition politicians, is expected to be presented to Parliament next week as part of an upcoming conservative government nationality and borders bill as Britain takes steps to reform its asylum laws.

In early June, Danish legislators ignored requests from NGOs and the UN and approved a law allowing the Nordic countries to deport asylum seekers outside of Europe.

If UK action goes ahead, this will be the first time the UK has set up an overseas immigration processing center for asylum seekers.

An anonymous British government source told The Times that officials had discussed with the Danish side about Copenhagen’s domestic asylum laws and negotiated with a third country about the possibility of establishing a marine treatment center.

Sources are said to be watching Rwanda as a country where Copenhagen could house such facilities.

Interior Ministry officials are also said to have investigated Australia’s asylum system.

All asylum seekers arriving by sea from there are barred from entry and are instead sent to offshore centers in neighboring countries, such as Papua New Guinea.

unconscionable

The main opposition Labor Party denounced the plan as unconscionable.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labor would oppose nationality and border legislation aimed at allowing people who entered the UK without documents to return to the European countries they traveled to.

These same plans have been mooted before.

It’s unconscionable. @UKLabour would be against them. https://t.co/d9ofjLkWrQ

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) June 27, 2021

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says the UK should work together to find a solution instead of shifting its responsibilities to less affluent countries.

The United Nations refugee agency UK branch tweeted that global cooperation is needed for the global crisis.

Enver Solomon, head of the UK-based Refugee Council charity, said offshore processing was an act of cruelty and brutal hostility.

Men, women and children seeking protection in Britain have been given a fair hearing on British soil for generations, he told The Times.

Most of them have made significant contributions to their communities by rebuilding their lives as law-abiding citizens.

Offshore disposal is a brutal and brutal hostilities against vulnerable people who must escape war, oppression and terrorism without their own fault.

This development comes as the government works to reduce the number of migrants and refugees arriving in the United States by boat crossing the English Channel.

According to Home Office, more than 5,600 people have crossed that junction this year, more than double the same period in 2020.

Nando Sigona, a professor of migration and refugee studies at the University of Birmingham, said he expects the latest plan to be difficult to implement and face fierce legal challenges and opposition from civil society.

There is a risk that marine treatment centers will become like concentration camps where people stay for years in the form of invisible and violent abandonment, with no hope of rebuilding their lives in a meaningful way, he said.

