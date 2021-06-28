Gwen Berry turns away from flag on US Olympic trials podium, says she was ‘prepared’





Berry turned from the flag to face the stands as “The Star-Spangled Banner” performed at the medal ceremony on Saturday. She then draped a T-shirt with the words “militant athlete” over her head.

After placing third in the hammer event at the trials in Eugene, Ore., Berry secured a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, which begins next month.

“I feel like it was put in place. I feel like they did it on purpose, and I was pissed off, to be honest,” Berry said of the anthem. performed while on the podium.

“I was thinking about what to do. Finally, I just stood there and rocked. I put my shirt on my head. It was really disrespectful. I know they did it on purpose, but it will be fine. I see what’s up. “

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and stories. USA Track and Field (USATF) did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment, but according to Reuters it said the anthem was played each day during practice on a pre-arranged schedule.

“We didn’t wait for the athletes to be on the podium for the hammer throw awards,” said USATF spokeswoman Susan Hazzard. “We are delighted with the women’s hammer throw team that has been selected for the Games.”

The anthem was played once each evening throughout the practice.

“They said they were going to play it before we went out and then they played it when we were there,” Berry said, according to ESPN.

“But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem because it doesn’t matter. The anthem doesn’t speak for me. He never did.”

On Instagram, Berry added a caption next to photos of her on the catwalk, saying, “I said what I said … I meant what I said … STOP PLAYING WITH IT ME !! PERIOD! ” Then on Twitter, Berry said the comments on social media showed that “even after the murder of George Floyd and so many others; the bogus ads, statements and feelings about black life were nothing but a hoax”.

In 2019, Berry lost some of his sponsorships after raising his fist in protest on the podium at the Pan American Games in Peru.

She received 12 months probation from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the act, which she said was meant to highlight social injustice in America.

“For me, it was extremely devastating because they cut all my income,” Berry, 31, told CNN of the situation last year.

“Compete, go abroad, compete, get cash prizes, and then finally get the Olympic team to help me, help my family, help my community.

In an open letter to athletes earlier this year, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland explained how “respectful racial and social justice-themed protests” would be permitted at the Olympic and Paralympic trials.

“While we support your right to protest peacefully for racial and social justice, we cannot control the actions others may take in response,” the letter said.

However, a ban on “protests and demonstrations” at the Tokyo Olympics will be in place after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) upholds Rule 50, which states that “any kind of political, religious or racial demonstration or propaganda is not permitted in any of the Sites, Sites or other areas. ”





