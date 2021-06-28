COVID-19: UK reports 22,868 new coronavirus cases and 3 additional deaths | UK News





The UK has reported 22,868 COVID cases, the highest since January 30.

However, due to technical issues yesterday, the numbers were inflated and some cases could not be counted.

Monday’s figures also indicated a lower mortality rate, with three more recorded within 28 days of testing positive.

The figures compare with 14,876 cases and 11 deaths announced on Sunday, and 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported on Monday.

Cases have risen sharply since the end of May, with the seven-day average rising from around 3,500 to over 16,000.

Today’s figure is another 139,712 people getting their first dose of vaccine and an additional 123,555 getting their second jab.

A total of 44,454,511 people in the UK are now vaccinated at least once, and 32,583,746 people are fully vaccinated.

The recent seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths was 17.4, with the second peak in January above 1,200.

These figures seem to support the assessment that the vaccine helped significantly break the link between infection and death and serious illness, despite the more contagious delta strains.

More than 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID, according to the most recent tally on June 24.

By mid-January, it had over 39,000.

Early on Monday, Boris Johnson dismissed the possibility of an early end of coronavirus restrictions, saying it would be “wise” to stick to a date set for July 19.

COVID-19: Restrictions not lifted early

The prime minister said the UK was “set fair” to return to normal “as far as possible” without taking any lockdown measures.

Sajid Javid’s new health secretary also told the House of Representatives that while restrictions won’t be lifted as early as July 5, July 19 “remains as a target date”.

“We are indebted to the people of England who sacrificed so much to restore freedom as quickly as possible and not wait longer than necessary,” said Javid.

“It protects more and more people every day because the numbers are heading in the right direction, but July 19 remains the target date.”

