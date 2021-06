Blinken and the Pope meet but it is not known if the vote of the American bishops has been discussed

VATICAN CITY, June 28 (Reuters) – Pope Francis held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday following a decision by US Catholic bishops that could lead them to deny Communion to President Joe Biden .

But it was not clear whether the topic was brought up during discussions at the Vatican, as Blinken has become the top U.S. administration official to visit since Biden’s inauguration in January.

He had 40 minutes of private talks with the Pope at the Vatican Apostolic Palace after a separate meeting with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit follows a conference in which U.S. Catholic bishops voted to draft a communion statement that could scold Catholic politicians, including Biden, who support a woman’s right to abortion despite their opposition personal to this practice. Read more .

The bishops decided to go ahead with the document, mostly ignoring a warning from the Vatican that it would be very divisive.

The subject did not appear in statements by State Department spokesman Ned Price and the Vatican and, when specifically asked at a press conference afterwards, Blinken was not chosen at random.

He said the meeting with the Pope had been “extremely warm and varied,” but he did not respond directly, saying domestic politics was not part of his job.

Price said Blinken in his talks with Parolin and Gallagher touched on a variety of topics, including human rights and religious freedom in China.

Pope Francis meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Vatican, June 28, 2021. Vatican Media / Handout via REUTERS

Read more

Price said Blinken also discussed China with the Pope, as well as refugees, climate change, Lebanon, Syria and Ethiopia.

Since the Vatican and Beijing signed an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops in China, critics of the agreement have called on the Vatican to talk more about religious freedom in Hong Kong and mainland China.

NATO took a hard line on China at the first Biden summit earlier this month. Read more

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the atmosphere was cordial and gave the Pope the opportunity “to express his affection and concern for the people of the United States of America.”

The Vatican and the Biden administration agree on the dangers of climate change, which was a main point of contention with the White House while Donald Trump was president.

Trump scorned the problem by dismantling climate policies and regulations on fossil fuels.

The Pope criticized Trump’s withdrawal from the United States of the 2015 Paris agreement to limit global warming. The Vatican has hailed Biden’s return to the deal.

Blinken gave the Pope a gold and silver sculpture of a dove holding an olive branch, and the Pope gave him copies of several of his writings, including the 2015 encyclical “Laudado Si” on the Environmental Protection.

Humeyra Pamuk reporting from Rome; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

