



With the deal with Brussels nearing completion for Covid passports and Germany failing to convince the popular destination to put an emergency brake on UK visitors, hopes for a European summer vacation have been raised for the fully vaccinated British.

Travel restrictions across the continent are being tightened for tourists coming from the UK who don’t have two jabs due to concerns about the more likely transmission delta strain that is now dominant in the UK.

Portugal announced on Monday that those who fail to prove full vaccination status will be quarantined for 14 days. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez said British travelers traveling to the Balearic Islands must present evidence that they are either PCR-negative or fully vaccinated to avoid self-isolation. Starting Wednesday, the Balearic Islands are on the UK government’s list of green countries that don’t require travelers to quarantine when they return home.

But for travelers to the UK who have both received the approved vaccine, the prospects for a relatively normal summer break look bright, with popular destinations closing their doors for those less likely to get infected. According to the latest data, 61.9% of adults in the UK are now fully vaccinated and 84.4% have at least the first dose.

The German government, which has implemented a 14-day quarantine on all tourists from the UK since May 26, has yet to convince countries that are more tourism-dependent that strict quarantine requirements are required for all travelers from the UK.

The prospects for a full-blown immunization got even better on Monday, as it turned out that the conversation about the NHS app and mutual recognition of the EU’s green digital certificate that allows travelers to prove their identity was going well on Monday.

The app allows border control to scan QR codes to check traveler’s vaccination status and provide free pass. A spokesperson for the European Commission said: The ongoing dialogue at the technical level is going well and is moving in the right direction. This is particularly due to the coincidence of EU and UK technical system architectures.

The talks are in progress. There is no specific schedule to announce. It is good that the UK is working with us towards that goal.

A UK government spokesperson said unlocking international travel is very important and officials are working to introduce certification in a way that suits everyone.

A two-tier system is emerging in the UK government where unvaccinated people are penalized for trying to go on vacation, but there are concerns that the spread of the delta strain makes the consequences seem inevitable.

A briefing by the bloc’s disease prevention and control agency at a meeting of a group of EU diplomats coordinating the unionized political crisis response on Monday pointed to the highly contagious nature of the delta strain. Diplomats have been told that this variant will account for 90% of cases by the end of August.

However, vaccination rates offer hope that the link between infection and hospitalization and death will be broken in time. A diplomatic source said the level of infection is likely not going to be a key factor in the future in determining whether unvaccinated people will be allowed non-essential travel to the UK or elsewhere.

The source said at the meeting that the German representative said Berlin would tighten its policy on British travelers. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned her fellow leaders at a summit last week that the bloc is not doing well when it comes to limiting the spread of strains found in non-EU countries.

