The UK productivity crisis is less serious than previously thought.





Britain’s productivity crisis after the financial crisis is less profound than previously feared, the National Statistical Office announced a major revision of its economic analysis of growth in the telecommunications sector.

On Monday, ONS raised its estimates of real gross domestic product (GDP) growth between 2010 and 2019, but found the economy grew less than expected between 1998 and 2007.

As a result, the size of the “productivity puzzle,” or slowing growth in output per hourly worker, is smaller than previous estimates, says ONS statistician Josh Martin.

According to previous figures, all developed countries saw productivity growth slowing since the financial crisis, with the UK being the worst-affected, raising concerns about long-term growth of the national economy and public finances.

However, growth in the telecommunications sector between 1997 and 2018 “dramatically” exceeded initial expectations as productivity growth corrected to 25% per year from 5.7% during the period. The growth slowdown between before and after the financial crisis has been revised downwards.

Matthew Evans, market director at TechUK, a tech trade association, said the figures “show the improvement the UK’s telecommunications industry has made”.

“Ensuring the future rollout of full fiber and 5G will be essential to ensuring the digital-led recovery from the pandemic and the future resilience of the UK economy,” he added.

The updated ONS calculations, which will be implemented in official figures in the fall, were based on better estimates of telecom prices, reflecting sharp changes in quality improvements across the sector.

The data showed “rapid technological advancement in this industry over the past 20 years,” he said.

The revised calculations challenged previous studies that identified the telecom industry as a major contributor to slowing UK productivity growth.

Performance in the management advisory sector was also revised. Tamzen Isacsson, chief executive of the Management Consulting Association, said it reflects a trend towards digital technology over the past decade.

“The transition to remote work last year has brought more benefits in terms of work productivity, with fewer unnecessary travel as clients recognize that consultants can deliver virtually successful results,” she said.

Since 2009, the decline in productivity in the financial services industry has still been a “characteristic of the new data”.

recommendation

According to ONS, average annual GDP growth from 1998 to 2007 was 2.7%, lower than the previous estimate of 2.9%. However, between 2010-2019 it was corrected by 0.1 percentage point up to 2.0%.

The new data were calculated using the “double deflation method” instead of the current single deflation method, which separately takes into account the various price and volume movements of inputs and outputs during industrial production.

Bart van Ark, executive director of the research institute The Productivity Institute, said the change to the calculation method was “a good thing” and “out of date.”

ONS notes that the UK’s productivity problems “still exist” in their revised data, although they are less severe than previously thought.

