United States Supreme Court dismisses religious dispute over ‘Number of the beast’

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a religious rights case involving an Idaho man who refused to provide the state with his social security number in a record related to the job because he said it was “the number of the beast” – a menacing Bible reference.

The judges upheld a lower court ruling against a man named George Ricks who, in a lawsuit against Idaho, sought an exemption because of his Christian beliefs from the state’s requirement to provide his telephone number. social security to apply for a job as a state contractor.

The appeal had been suspended while the Supreme Court considered a separate religious rights case involving a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after the city of Philadelphia refused to place children in foster care with the organization because it prohibited same-sex couples from applying to be foster parents. The court ruled unanimously on June 17 in favor of Catholic social services, but left some legal questions unresolved. Read more

Ricks, like Catholic Social Services, had asked the Supreme Court to overturn a 1990 Supreme Court decision titled Employment Division v. Smith, which limited the ability of people to claim such exemptions. Religious rights activists have said the move undermines the free exercise of religion guaranteed by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

A Social Security number is a nine-digit number issued to all U.S. citizens and permanent residents and is commonly used in government documents for identification purposes.

Ricks said in court documents that he believed, based on a section of the Bible’s latest apocalyptic New Testament book, the Book of Revelation, that his social security number is “the number of the beast. with 2 horns ”, an entity mentioned in the text.

“By forcing me to disclose an SSN (social security number) so that my work can be bought or for me to sell my work, it is essentially the number of the beast and the card is a form of the mark.” , wrote Ricks. .

Ricks first represented himself in his trial. His new attorneys at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a conservative legal group dedicated to religious rights issues, said he believed it was “morally wrong to participate in a government system of universal identification, particularly to buy or sell goods and services “.

The state rejected its 2014 application for entrepreneurial registration in which it noted its objection, with officials saying the number is required by state law.

Ricks sued in 2016, but lost in both the district court and the Idaho Court of Appeals, which declared the social security number requirement a “neutral law of general application “.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

