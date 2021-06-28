Russian court upholds nine-year sentence for ex-American Marine Reed | Russia News





The US ambassador calls the decision a preposterous miscarriage of justice as Trevor Reed considers a new appeal.

A Russian appeals court on Monday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Trevor Reed, a former US Navy who was convicted last year of endangering the lives of two police officers in August 2019, charges that ‘he denies.

US Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last week after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, said he regretted the court’s decision.

Today marks another sad step as Trevor Reeds’ appeal was dismissed, Sullivan said, in comments shared on Twitter by the embassy spokesperson.

[It is] another absurd miscarriage of justice in Russia in front of the world, Sullivan said.

Amb Sullivan: Today marks another sad step as the appeal from #TrevorReeds was rejected. Another absurd miscarriage of justice in Russia in the eyes of the world. We will not stop standing up for Trevor and the citizens of the United States of America for an open and fair court process, a universal human right. pic.twitter.com/ZtySP1RMi6

Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) June 28, 2021

The Reeds defense team are considering filing a new appeal, the RIA news agency said citing Reeds’ attorney.

Reed, a student from Texas at the time, allegedly attacked drunken police after attending a party in Moscow.

His family cited what they say were procedural irregularities and said the demand for prosecution for a sentence of almost 10 years was excessive.

This is an entirely political affair, Reed told reporters after his guilty verdict in July 2020. I will ask my government for political support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart President Joe Biden discussed the subject of prisoner swaps during talks in Geneva this month.

Biden and Putin agreed in Geneva to hold arms control talks and fire their respective ambassadors to their posts, but discord remained between Washington and Moscow over human rights, cyber attacks, election interference. and Ukraine.

The June 16 meeting was the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in January, and lasted more than three hours.

Reed is one of many Americans jailed in Russia on what their families and U.S. government officials have called exaggerated charges.

Paul Whelan, a 50-year-old former US Navy, was sentenced in May 2020 to 16 years in prison for espionage in a case that US officials have called a travesty of justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/28/russian-court-upholds-nine-year-sentence-for-us-ex-marine-reed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos