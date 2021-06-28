Hopes for America’s Travel Corridor Disappear Before Summer’s End





Hopes that the US and the UK will agree to open air corridors before the end of the summer are quickly fading. The rise in coronavirus cases in the UK is a recent sign that millions of people are hampering travel plans.

Officials participating in talks about the US-British travel corridor that began last week said they thought it was less and less likely that a conclusion could be reached by the end of next month, as some had originally expected.

Instead, they said the surge in cases of the delta variant in the UK, the complexity of the US political system, and uncertainty over the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine would extend the talks through August and September.

The tyrannical slip over the US-British air corridor agreement is the latest one that has been struggling for Brits planning international travel this summer.

On Monday, Spain, Portugal, Malta and Hong Kong all announced stricter restrictions on travelers entering from the UK.

AstraZeneca is proving the real problem. If the US doesn’t recognize this, agreeing to the new passage means millions of Britons will not be eligible to travel.

London officials hoped it would capture an agreement to resume US-British travel until Independence Day on 4 July. But UK government officials now believe this is impossible.

A British official said he had briefed about the meeting with the US: “This is not going to happen anytime soon. We used to think July was the fastest time, but now it looks like September.”

Another person familiar with the discussion said the UK is pushing far more deals than the US.

“The Biden administration is not in a hurry. . . The chances of what could happen before August are now messed up,” the person added.

Non-Americans have been barred from traveling to the US from the UK since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, unless they are permanent resident holders, immediate family members of US citizens, or otherwise unable to apply for special exemptions.

The ban was enacted by then-US President Donald Trump and amended by his successor, Joe Biden. In the UK, anyone can enter from the US, but must be quarantined for at least 5 days thereafter.

British officials struggled to persuade the US side to lift the restrictions.

They hoped they could make progress after Biden agreed this month to form a working group of US and British officials to discuss how best to resume travel.

The UK reported 22,868 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, the last level recorded in January. However, more than 60% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, and mortality remains low.

Closing the US-UK travel corridor is further complicated by how much of the US government is speaking out on coronavirus-related travel rules, including the Department of Transportation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department and the White House.

The state of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the US further complicates matters. The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company has not yet applied for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and if it does, it will most likely apply for a full legal license rather than a temporary expedited approval. This process can take months . Done.

U.S. officials have not revealed whether they intend to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers differently.

But British diplomats fear that if that happens, Britons who have received AstraZeneca’s jab could face stricter restrictions than those who have received an American-approved vaccine.

As one British diplomat said: “AstraZeneca is proving the real problem. If America doesn’t recognize this, it means millions of Britons don’t qualify to travel if we agree to a new route.”

The White House said the meeting on the US-British Travel Corridor was “active and ongoing”.

A UK government spokeswoman said the US-British Working Group was set up “to resume UK-US travel as soon as possible”.

The spokesperson added: “Discussions are ongoing between working groups to ensure that the UK and the US closely share their thinking and expertise on future international travel policy.” AstraZeneca declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard, Donato Paolo Mancini and Philip Georgiadis

