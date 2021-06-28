On board the Celebrity Edge, the first ship to leave the United States in over 15 months





Gulf of Mexico (CNN) The usual embarkation rush did not occur on embarkation day. There are no queues at the buffet. The casino slots are on, but few passengers are playing. During dinner service, the ground floor of a multi-story restaurant is empty except for a media table. Plenty of sun loungers are available by the pool.

These are just a few of the travel scenes that take place aboard the Celebrity Edge. The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port in more than 15 months, the ship departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday to embark on a seven-night voyage with stops in Mexico and the Bahamas.CNN is on board the cruise to give you a passenger’s POV of experience.

Celebrity Edge Destination: “Normal”

While this trip symbolizes the return of an industry that is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, it also offers a glimpse of how far we are from a full return to “normal”.

“It’s a lot less crowded,” said passenger Jen Brumfield. “The theater – it’s so easy to get a seat now. On a full cruise, you might be in line.”

Jen and her husband, Mike Brumfield of Creston, Ohio, knew they wanted to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on a cruise ship. But they wanted to be able to enjoy it without having to wear masks.

The Celebrity Edge was docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lynne Sweet / AP

This is their first time sailing with Celebrity Cruises, but they booked the trip because the Edge is the first ship to leave a US port.

Mike Brumfield noted that the food appears to be a cut above typical cruise meals – perhaps, he speculated, because the cruise line wants to impress members of the media on the ship.

Where are the children?

As parents of eight children – none of whom accompanied them on this anniversary trip – they say the few children on board are particularly noticeable.

This is in part because the Celebrity brand caters more to an adult population than family brands like its sister cruise line, Royal Caribbean. But in this case, it also has to do with the new strict cruise rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To get approval to set sail, Celebrity had to ensure that at least 95% of those on board the Edge would be vaccinated. Currently, children 11 and under are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the United States.

The ship, which can normally carry just over 2,900 passengers, is barely 40% of its capacity. With 100% of the crew and all eligible age passengers vaccinated, the Edge is currently sailing the Gulf of Mexico and heading to its first port of call, Costa Maya, Mexico.

Some passengers on that trip, like Susan Staffa, were on the Edge’s last sailing in March 2020. At the time, other cruise ships were reporting an increase in Covid-19 infections, leaving passengers stranded on board , unable to disembark.

“It was pretty scary,” Staffa recalls. “People were very worried about this cruise. A lot of people had canceled so the cruise was not as full as it normally would have been. The feeling today is to hope they understood it. . “

Trust security protocols

Passengers on the current Celebrity Edge cruise show a level of confidence in the protocols.

“I wouldn’t be sailing if it weren’t for the need for a very, very high number of vaccinated passengers. I would have stayed at home,” said Tina Carter.

Loyal cruisers like Carter know this won’t be a typical pre-Covid experience.

A sign labeled “healthy at sea”, which passengers saw when they boarded, read: “Notice: proof of vaccination will be recorded and may be examined for signs of fraud.”

“We feel very safe here today,” said Diana Middleton of Washington DC, with her husband, Mark. “It was obvious.”

Natasha Chen / CNN

Most of the differences were minor.

The traditional Day 1 rally exercise, in which passengers train for emergencies, now takes place through a series of video safety briefings on the cruise app. Passengers can check-in at their muster stations any time before 5 p.m., allowing them to avoid the usual crowds of people who would previously have gathered side by side in life jackets.

The beloved Cruise Buffet is now staffed with waiters, meaning customers are no longer allowed to toss heaps of scrambled eggs onto their own plates.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed outside each elevator and restaurant.

The off-ship experience will be very different for passengers. Prior to departure, passengers were informed by email that they would only be permitted to participate in tours organized by Celebrity at ports of call. They will no longer be able to participate in third party excursions as in the past.

Masks on land but not at sea

“I’m really excited to get back on the cruise. Nothing like it,” said Tina Carter from Washington, DC.

Natasha Chen / CNN

In Mexico and the Bahamas, where vaccination rates are still low, visitors will need to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. Temperature checks will be required at these ports of call, and the staff leading the organized tours have been certified by national and local authorities.

Overall though, the cruising experience is essentially unchanged.

“What’s really remarkable about this first sailing from an American home port is really how it feels like life before the pandemic on a cruise ship,” said Chris Gray Faust, editor-in-chief of CruiseCritic.com, aboard the Edge.

“People can walk around without a mask, they go to the theater when they want, they go to the buffet when they want. It’s very similar to what it looked like before the pandemic.”

Strong emotions on the high seas

With almost as many staff members as passengers on this Celebrity Edge cruise, an important part of the cruising experience is not just the excitement of the guests, but the conversations with the emotional crew members, which are back to work for the first time in over 15 months.

On the night of departure, Yalcin Yuca, Assistant Master at Eden Restaurant, enthusiastically spoke to guests about the five-course tasting menu: “a culinary journey transporting you through Eden itself”. Then when asked what it was like to be back at work, his eyes filled with tears.

“I think it’s good that Celebrity got their employees back to work and ready to sail,” said Cynthia Mitchell of Hope, Kansas, wearing matching “Straight Outta Vaccination” shirts with her husband, James.

Natasha Chen / CNN

“This ship is my ship. My family ship. His family ship,” he said, pointing to another crew member, explaining that all the money they make on the ship is this. who feed their families at home.

During the CDC’s no-navigation order, Yalcin returned to his home country, Turkey. In Istanbul, he learned new computer skills, continued his hospitality training and even had time to paint.

At almost every meal or entertainment experience, the staff shared with CNN what other work they did for over 15 months without working on the ship. A server at the breakfast buffet said that she grows and sells vegetables at her home in the Philippines. A drummer in one of the ship’s shows drove an ambulance to London.

“It was kind of like we were back to normal,” said Mia Brashier, one of the cruise’s musicians, when asked about her first day back on the ship.

Brashier and his partner, Dan Nixon, started performing together on cruises exactly four years ago. On Sunday, their band, True Colors, performed in front of fewer people than usual in the ship’s Grand Plaza, with a few dozen guests gathered at the Martini Bar and a few people dancing to their songs.

The Captain’s Return to Sea

While steering the massive ship through the Straits of Florida from the Edge’s wheelhouse, Captain Kate McCue told CNN the return to sea was very emotional.

“It really hit me when we dropped our lines, when we stepped out of the pier with our guests on board, because it feels so natural that it has made the last 15 months a bit blurry,” he said. she declared.

The crew of the Celebrity Edge welcomes passengers on board.

Natasha Chen / CNN

McCue, the first – and still the only – U.S. cruise ship captain, spent more than six pandemic months aboard the Edge from March 2020 with hundreds of her crew trying to return home. Several competing cruise lines – forced to find themselves in the same situation – have done the same. A kinship between them has developed.

“I looked out the window and we were surrounded by other ships,” recalls McCue. “And it gave me the impression that we are not alone because we were not alone in this situation. There were other ships going through exactly the same situation.”

What’s next for the cruise

As the Edge is the first ship to gain CDC approval to leave US ports, Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain, who is on the trip, said it was important to get it right. rather than going too fast.

This trip is the first ray of hope in what Fain described as “15 horrible months” filled with enormous loss.

“And I think when we look at this as a long-term endeavor, we’re not looking at how this summer is going to be or how the coming fall is going or even the beginning of next year. We’re really looking for the longer term … and the proof is that there is pent-up demand. The proof is that people want to get out of their homes, people want to go to places and want to do things. And so I think the future is very bright. “

Yet Fain realizes that the virus will not be eliminated. For example, two fully vaccinated Celebrity Millennium passengers, departing from the Bahamas earlier this month, tested positive for Covid-19.

Fain sees this as a sign that the protocols are working, as guests were quickly isolated and staff immediately implemented contact tracing procedures.

“That’s why we think it’s viable to have the goal of being safer than on earth because we control the whole environment, and we can get so many people vaccinated.” , Fain said.

“One thing we have seen about this virus is that it is unpredictable and if anything changes we will change to accommodate it. But at this point what we see is that we are able to control our environment to keep the virus from the ship. And for the few who cross that barrier, we can take care of it without disrupting everyone’s vacation. “

Fain’s hope is that the future of the industry unfolds as it has so far on this voyage: calm seas and smooth sailing.

Top photo: The Celebrity Edge leaves Florida. Credit: Michel Verdure / Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

