Truck driver shortage: UK government and retailers urgent talks | food and beverage industry





The UK government has held urgent talks with retailers, logistics groups and wholesalers as a shortage of truckers risks voiding supermarket shelves.

It is understood that officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) have discussed potential solutions, including easing the working hours restrictions for drivers, testing HGVs and increasing their training capacity to attract new local drivers.

Defra is also considering adding drivers to its official shortlist of jobs to make it easier to get workers from abroad.

Sources said the government department plans to investigate the companies involved to build support for potential regulatory changes.

Industry chiefs have warned that the UK is facing a food shortage similar to a series of power cuts that are losing up to 100,000 truck drivers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.

The source said in a phone call this week with Defra that reports of a potential shortage of stores expressed concern that it would lead to panic buying and a recovery in stockpile behavior seen in the spring of 2020.

There are also concerns that problems will worsen if the hospitality business fully reopens next month.

Truck driving in the UK has been dominated by Eastern European drivers in recent years, but many have found it difficult to return home during the pandemic. The industry has also criticized changes to the handling of drivers’ taxes.

Trading group Logistics UK said nearly 30% of its members are hunting drivers in vain.

The UK’s largest food retailer, Tesco, is generating 48 tonnes of food waste every week due to a lack of drivers, the equivalent of two trucks.

The problem has persisted for weeks, but concerns have increased as the industry struggles to cope with surges in demand for salads and other hot weather during the recent heat wave.

One retail source said there was no lettuce, no drivers to get more.

The shortage of drivers is adding to the problem of worker shortages across the food industry, including packaging, production facilities and warehouses.

A recent emergency meeting discusses the issue of driver shortages following summits with logistics companies and transport ministers 10 days ago.

