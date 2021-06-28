US Supreme Court Dismisses Contractors’ Appeal Against Abu Ghraib Torture | Human rights news





Three former Iraqi detainees have accused a US defense contractor of promoting or directing their torture in prison.

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court took a step closer to the trial of CACI International Inc in a lawsuit brought by three former Iraqi detainees who accused employees of the defense company of directing their acts of torture in Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad.

Judges declined to hear the CACI appeal against a 2019 lower court ruling that favored the three Iraqi men, whose lawsuit against the Virginia-based company was filed in 2008 under US law of 1789 called the Alien Tort Statute which can be used to pursue legal actions over allegations of human rights violations.

The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Va., Refused in 2019 to let the company immediately appeal an earlier ruling by federal judges that the CACI was immune from prosecution because she was working as a government contractor.

The company argued that it should be protected under a different and more muscular legal doctrine known as derivative sovereign immunity that can be invoked to protect government contractors from liability in certain circumstances.

The harsh treatment of prisoners held by US forces during the Iraq war at the Abu Ghraib facility became a scandal under the administration of former President George W Bush after images of the abuse emerged in 2004. Some detainees reported having suffered physical and sexual abuse, shock and mock executions.

Iraqi prisoner reads the Holy Quran before his release at Abu Ghraib prison, west of Baghdad, June 11, 2006 [File: Wathiq Khuzaie/Pool via Reuters]The three plaintiffs Suhail Al Shimari, Salah Al-Ejaili and Asad Al-Zubae are Iraqi civilians who said they were jailed in Abu Ghraib and eventually released without charge. CACI called the lawsuit unfounded.

The lawsuit has bounced around the courts on different legal issues since it was first filed. The question before the judges revolved around the narrow question of whether the company could immediately appeal the lower court’s decision, and not on the merits of whether to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused CACI employees who conducted interrogations and other services in Abu Ghraib of directing or encouraging torture, in part to get detainees to question them, while directors were accused of covering up the facts .

In 2013, the United States Supreme Court narrowed the scope of the Alien Tort Statutes, stating that they were presumed to cover behavior in the United States and that violations elsewhere must touch and concern U.S. territory with sufficient force for complainants can continue.

Judges in that case and in two subsequent decisions rejected attempts by the corporate defendants to conclude that US-based companies can never be prosecuted under the law. The Supreme Court ruled on June 17 that another lawsuit filed under the Alien Tort Statute accusing Cargill Inc and a subsidiary of Nestlé SA of knowingly helping to perpetuate slavery on Côte’s cocoa plantations. d’Ivoire should be rejected.

