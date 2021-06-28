EU countries tighten restrictions on visitors to UK as Merkel calls for ban





EU countries also tightened restrictions on UK visitors on Monday, just as the UK finally added a viable tourist destination to its list of green countries it seems regrettable. This is due to an increase in the number of cases of delta transformation in the UK. On Monday, June 28, the UK recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases, most of which are delta variants originating in India.

Last week, Malta announced that it would not allow unvaccinated people to enter Malta, a change from the previous single test for the British. Families are in limbo with a policy of ensuring that only children under 12 are vaccinated. Therefore, families with young people cannot travel to the island from the UK.

Portugal was next without notice that, starting Monday, June 28, unvaccinated travelers would be required to quarantine for 14 days. This policy is expected to last until at least July 11, but in reality it will be much longer. This rule does not apply to children under the age of 12, so even if both adults are vaccinated, the family has no choice. Madeira, who will soon be on the green list, said she will accept visitors with a COVID-19 test negative, even if she doesn’t have both jabs.

Spain soon followed, but less stringently. There is currently no screening required to enter Spain from the UK. That will change on Friday 2nd July when Spain treats the UK as a risk country that requires an EU or WHO approved vaccine or proof of full vaccination against Covid-19. Please test within 48 hours of arrival.

Last week, Angela Merkel asked EU leaders that travelers from the UK should be quarantined whenever they arrive in the EU, even if they are fully vaccinated. Ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, she said, “In our country, if you come from the UK, you have to go into quarantine, but not all European countries. That’s what I’d like to see.”

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 16: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty… [+] image)

Getty Images

On Monday, Merkel’s investigation intensified when she proposed a complete ban on arrivals from the UK across the EU. The plan is likely to be rejected by Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal. Analysts say the German prime minister appears increasingly isolated as countries that rely on UK tourism will not support a full ban. Even France’s President Macron, who had previously been one of Merkel’s allies, only supported mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated travelers. It is not a total ban or forced quarantine.

Due to the high vaccination rates in the UK, there is a risk that vaccinated people can enter their country in many European countries. Given the recent surge in incidents caused by parties of teenage vacationers in Mallorca, accepting only vaccinated older travelers may be a lucrative strategy.

