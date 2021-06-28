Facebook wins dismissal of US and US monopoly lawsuits





(Bloomberg) – Facebook Inc. has won a court ruling dismissing two monopoly lawsuits filed by the US government and a coalition of states seeking to dissolve the company, a blow to anti-trust officials’ efforts to tackle to the largest technological platforms.

US District Judge James Boasberg’s ruling in Washington on Monday sent Facebook shares soaring, pushing the company’s market value to over $ 1,000 billion.

Boasberg granted the company’s request to dismiss complaints filed last year by the United States Federal Trade Commission and New York-led state attorneys general, claiming, in his opinion, that the FTC does not had failed to establish that Facebook had a monopoly on social media.

The judge said the FTC had not clearly defined the market and said his claim about Facebook’s market share was too speculative and conclusive to move forward. He said the agency could resubmit the complaint within 30 days.

While the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s claims here, it ultimately agrees that the agency’s complaint is legally insufficient and therefore should be dismissed, Boasberg wrote.

Facebook shares gained as much as 4.9%, the highest since April 29. Shares are up 30% this year.

We are pleased that today’s rulings recognize the flaws in the government’s complaints against Facebook, a company spokesperson said.

With the move, Facebook escaped – at least for now – the most significant regulatory threat to its business to emerge from the broader crackdown on US tech giants. The FTC did not immediately comment on the decision. The New York attorney general’s office said it is reconsidering the decision and considering its legal options.

The ruling is a blow to the FTC and states, which claimed Facebook violated antitrust laws by purchasing Instagram photo-sharing app and WhatsApp messaging service to eliminate emerging competitive threats and protect its monopoly.

It also puts a new emphasis on antitrust legislation put forward by the House Judiciary Committee last week, which would make it easier for authorities to challenge anti-competitive behavior by larger tech platforms.

Antitrust obstacles

Boasberg’s decision to dismiss Facebook’s complaints shows the hurdles U.S. antitrust authorities face when trying to take on internet giants. Officials alone cannot dissolve businesses or impose other remedies, but rather must persuade judges to act. The process can take years.

In a separate opinion on the state’s lawsuit, the judge criticized attorneys general for waiting years after the Instagram and WhatsApp deals to challenge the acquisitions.

The long delays by states were unreasonable and unjustified in law, Boasberg said. Both acquisitions were, according to the complainants’ allegations, announced publicly, and therefore States were aware or certainly should have known about them from these points.

The lawsuits against Facebook were filed in December as part of a growing crackdown on U.S. tech giants. The cases followed a Justice Department complaint against Alphabet Inc. for allegedly monopolizing internet search and the findings of a House investigation that accused tech companies of abusing their dominance. Lawmakers have since proposed a stack of bills that would cast a broad regulatory net on businesses.

Department of Justice antitrust investigators have stepped up their scrutiny of Google’s digital advertising market practices in recent months, people familiar with the matter say, showing that the Biden administration is actively pursuing an investigation launched under the former president Donald Trump.

Facebook’s lawsuits centered on the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and the takeover of WhatsApp in 2014. Officials say Facebook made the deals because it viewed the two companies as threats to its business. Rather than competing with its own products, Facebook followed CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s mantra: Better to buy than compete, according to the FTC complaint.

Facebook offered $ 1 billion for Instagram when it had just 25 million users and no income, but had already started to capture the mobile photo sharing market. Zuckerberg said the Instagram threat is truly frightening, according to the FTC complaint. The company paid $ 19 billion for WhatsApp because it saw messaging apps as another danger to its business. A Facebook executive said apps could be the biggest threat we’ve ever faced as a business, according to the FTC complaint.

Facebook attacked the complaints on several grounds. One of its main arguments was that the FTC investigated the two acquisitions when they were announced and allowed the two transactions to continue. While antitrust authorities can challenge completed mergers, Facebook argued that the FTC affair was unprecedented and the agency never explained why its previous rulings approving the purchases were wrong. The government just wants a recovery, Facebook said.

The company had also argued that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in April that limited the FTC’s power to recover money for defrauded consumers required the complaint to be dismissed.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Facebook Inc. 20-cv-3590, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

