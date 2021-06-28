Binance customers have frozen withdrawals through major UK payment networks.





Binance customers lost their ability to withdraw and deposit pounds using one of the major UK payment systems three days after UK financial watchdog banned cryptocurrency exchanges in the UK.

On Monday, the digital asset company said on major exchange Binance.com that the ability to remove sterling from its platform via a system known as Faster Payments was “paused for maintenance”. Binance did not say how long the disruption will last and immediately declined to comment on the notice.

Faster Payments, a service used by major banks to expedite payments, is one of the main channels for moving traditional currencies to exchanges. While the Binance website says customers can use their bank cards to move money, the lack of access to Faster Payments greatly hampers the ability of UK customers to withdraw money directly from exchanges to their bank accounts. A few people sent a message to Binance on Twitter on Monday asking about a faster stoppage of payments.

Couldn’t reach a faster payment for comments.

Binance is one of the largest digital asset companies in the world. According to BlockCrypto, it processed about $1.5 trillion in transactions last month. Regulators in several countries, including Japan and Germany, have recently criticized exchanges offering various products linked to cryptocurrency trading and digital coins to conduct business in their countries without proper approval.

The suspension comes after UK financial conduct authorities on Friday ordered Binance’s regulated UK affiliates to suspend all financial activity in the UK’s existing currency. The group also withdrew its application for a registered cryptocurrency exchange last month after extensive discussions with the FCA. When reviewing these applications, the regulatory body’s primary focus is on practices and controls related to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

The exchange said over the weekend that the FCA’s intervention “does not directly affect the services offered on Binance.com”.

The FCA is also scrutinizing the relationship between the broader Binance holding company and UK consumers, according to someone familiar with the matter.

Binance typically has access to a single Euro settlement area (Sepa), a similar system for faster payments and the Eurozone, through an FCA-regulated company called ClearJunction, Binance says on its website. ClearJunction chief executive Dima Kats did not comment on whether Binance lost access to Faster Payments, but said he was careful with regulators’ actions.

Access to Euro transfers via Sepa appears to be active on Binance.com on Monday at 6pm London time.

