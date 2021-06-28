



The First Minister of Wales launched a ferocious attack on the British government’s attitude toward its home country, accusing the British government of favoring the flag over constructive thinking and acting in an aggressive, one-sided manner.

Mark Drakeford has argued that it is time to re-establish relations between Westminster and a mandated government to protect vulnerable unions and has urged Wales to take control of its own legal system and policing.

In his most powerful attack on the Boris Johnson government’s union approach, Drake Ford said that the future of Wales is a strong and rejuvenated United Kingdom that will do its best through a strong succession to make decisions and become equal partners for Wales in Wales.

But he said reform was needed quickly. The way unions operate must change. And the need for change is urgent. Unions have never been so vulnerable. If the matter continues in the present context, the number of dismantling cases in the UK will increase.

Too often we see the British government acting aggressively and unilaterally, claiming to represent the UK as a whole. However, it does not take into account the status of the state and the democratic mandate of the government.

Drakeford said this approach caused anger and alienation, adding: It’s time to re-establish the relationship.

He was speaking before the Welsh government announced a plan called Reform Our Coalition, which he claims would make Britain stronger and work for all.

A similar plan was announced in 2019, updated in light of the Welsh and Scottish parliamentary elections and the UK internal market law, which critics believe would centralize Westminster’s power at the expense of a privileged state.

The changes described in the Welsh government’s plan range from establishing an independent public body to oversee how it finances dependent countries, to moving justice and policing to Wales, as already exist in Scotland and Northern Ireland. We also urge your ministers to closely engage in UK negotiations on trade and international relations.

Laura McAlister, professor at Cardiff University’s Center for Wales Governance, said Drake Ford seemed encouraged by Labor’s victory in the Welsh parliamentary elections last month. She said: The serious constitutional dialogue that began in Wales has always been part of the Labor Party post-election planning. This constitutional dialogue has accelerated and will have a greater impact following the Welsh Labor Party’s success in the Mays Senedd election. Drake Ford became daring because of this.

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said people will be scratching people’s heads at the time of the report. He did not welcome it and called it unnecessary sideshow.

Separately, the Welsh government has announced a set of measures that will help make Wales the most LGBTQ+ friendly country in Europe.

These actions include establishing new funds across Wales to support national pride grassroots events and ensuring the succession of as many aspects of the Gender Recognition Act as possible. We are also seeking legal advice on all powers available to prohibit conversion practices in Wales.

A UK government spokesperson said: Prioritizing constitutional issues during an epidemic is an irresponsible and unwanted distraction.

We are strongest when we work together as one Britain, and we must be committed to recovering from the challenges posed by the pandemic.

