Immigrant children detained for employer discrimination in UK | discrimination at work





Employer discrimination is a stumbling block in the job market, despite second-generation Africans, Caribbean and Asian second-generation people tending to have higher levels of education, according to a report by the Institute for Financial Research.

People from that background, whose parents immigrated to the UK, are much more likely to get a college degree than their white British peers, but face a much higher overall unemployment rate. However, the report also found that once employed, they were more mobile and more likely to pursue professional or managerial positions.

The experiences of ethnic minorities growing up in the UK are different and complex. Lucinda Platt, the report’s author and professor at the London School of Economics, said they should celebrate their remarkable success in education, but it raises a difficult question as to why this doesn’t translate into equal success in the professional world.

Platt said second-generation Africans, Caribbean and Asians outperformed their peers in other European countries in education and careers. But she urged policymakers to do more research into why unemployment is so high.

It’s clearly not about getting more qualifications, it’s often seen as a panacea. Qualification is necessary, but not enough for an upward move, she said.

Although all racial groups surveyed were more likely to go to college and become unemployed than whites, there were significant disparities between groups, such as Pakistani and Bangladeshi women, who were 5 percentage points less likely to be in the profession than whites. or managerial positions.

Platt said this may be due in part to discrimination, but it may also be related to the types of jobs they are applying for, the need for social networks to gain a foothold in certain jobs, and the availability of appropriate roles in the area in which they live.

The report warns that second-generation minorities from disadvantaged backgrounds are more upwardly mobile than white Britons, but are less upwardly mobile than expected when their educational attainment is very high.

More than 50% of second-generation Indians and over 35% of second-generation Pakistanis and Bangladeshi have a college degree, compared to 26% of whites, despite being more likely to come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The authors observed that young blacks and Asians were less likely to be hesitant in education due to their socioeconomic circumstances, thanks to higher levels of commitment and motivation.

Second-generation Indian and Bangladeshi men were more than 20% more likely to find employment in a profession than white Brits from the same social background, and Indian and Caribbean women were more than 10% more likely to occupy such roles.

However, all black and Asian groups in the study were less likely to be in general employment, and even after accounting for education level and family background, the gap persisted, but decreased somewhat.

For example, two-year-old men and women in Pakistan were about 3 to 9 percentage points less likely to be employed than white Britons, but dropped by 2-3 percentage points when compared to white Britons with similar social backgrounds and educational backgrounds. Qualification.

