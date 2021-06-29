Ryder Cup 2021: Harris English moves closer to US team spot after spectacular Travelers Championship win





As Harris English walked home with his 28-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the Voyageurs Championship on Sunday and swung his arm back and forth more like a disc golfer warming up for a long throw than a golfer celebrating what could be a winning putt, there was only one thought to ponder …

He better improve his fist pump ahead of the September Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

English won the tournament in a wild eight-hole playoff against Kramer Hickok, and he finished the playoffs like he finished regulation – with another fist pump that looked like something out of an open-ended championship movie. 1930s. It might actually grow on me.

The larger point here is that Englishman is likely to need any kind of celebratory gesture for Whistling Straits, as he will likely be part of the U.S. Ryder Cup squad for the first time. He is the only golfer to have two PGA Tour victories so far this calendar year and rose to eighth place in the U.S. Ryder Cup rankings (the top six are automatic qualifiers) with his victory in the Travelers. There are only eight weeks of qualifying left.

A lot could still happen, of course, with so much talent currently hovering around the back end of the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Currently, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Phil Mickelson join the English on the road looking at the top six – all of which will be locks. However, it’s starting to get hard to imagine English – if he stays around that No.8 spot – being snubbed for his very first tag team event in September.

Normally, the US side automatically qualifies the top nine or 10 players in the leaderboard. But because COVID-19 disrupted last year’s Ryder Cup, other captain’s picks were added for Steve Stricker, and that protocol was extended into 2021 even after the 2020 Ryder Cup was postponed.

Asked Sunday about the upcoming opportunity, English played it like he did most of his shots in the eight-hole playoffs, right in the middle.

“The Ryder Cup is where I want to play,” said English. “I love Steve Stricker. I know he’s the captain this year. That’s what I miss playing golf at the University of Georgia. I miss that team atmosphere, and it’s the height of it. part of our sport is representing your country and probably playing in one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

“I have to continue to play well and show Strick that I deserve to be a part of the team, but I can’t wait to have a chance, and we’ll see what happens.”

Rick Gehman is joined by Greg DuCharme and Kyle Porter to recap the 2021 Travelers’ Championship. Follow and listen to The First Cut on Apple and Spotify podcasts.

Much of what happens in late August, when the team is finalized after the BMW Championship, depends on Phil Mickelson. That would be pretty crazy for a six-time major winner who won a major the year the Ryder Cup was contested to be excluded from the squad, but Mickelson’s results outside of this historic week of the PGA Championship have failed. not been that good. He is currently No.17 in the Ryder Cup standings with only a handful of events to go. Nevertheless, it seems that the American leaders want to give it a place.

If that happens, only five from Cantlay, Reed, Spieth, Finau, Berger, Simpson, Scheffler and English can make the squad. Less if someone like Will Zalatoris or Max Homa takes a late step. With the story of Spieth and Reed, you have to imagine they’re in it. That leaves three from Cantlay, Berger, Finau, Simpson, Scheffler and English.

It’s been a crazy year and a half for English, who entered 2020 outside of the top 175 in the world. He started his ascent to where he is today – world No.12 – at the start of 2020, but it accelerated at the end of the summer. He finished second behind Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust. He finished in the top five at the US Open and in the top 10 at four of six events he attended in the fall.

Then he opened 2021 by winning the Tournament of Champions in January – his first win in eight years – and it looked like he was going to pick up where he left off in 2020. Over the next five months, however, he did. racked up exactly zero top 10s until the US Open two weeks ago (which he almost stole before finishing third). The circle has come full circle with another victory at the TPC River Highlands.

It might be a tough resume to reconcile, but staying in the top eight in this ranking will serve him well as it will be a hard point to deny. In every modern Ryder Cup, being in the top eight meant you were automatically part of the Ryder Cup squad. It would be weird if, the first year with more captain picks, the eighth golfer wasn’t one of them.

The Englishman is a ball forward who would fit in well with anyone on the American side. Although his stroke numbers won are not elite this season, his other numbers mean a lot in a Ryder Cup team. He is 11th on the PGA Tour this season in birdie percentage and 19th in bogey avoidance. He, like Cantlay and Xander Sc Heatle, would be a nightmare to contend with in a match-play format.

It remains to be seen if he is officially part of the squad and could depend on this decision from Mickelson. But two months into qualifying, the Englishman – who two years ago was just trying to return to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour finals – has placed himself in a better position than ever to compete in the inaugural Ryder Cup. of her career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/2021-ryder-cup-harris-english-inching-closer-to-u-s-team-spot-after-dramatic-travelers-championship-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos