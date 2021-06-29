UKs Javid confident of reopening in July despite COVID surge | coronavirus pandemic news





The UK’s new health minister says he’s confident the UK will remove the remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19, despite fears of a new spike in infections.

Sajid Javid told Congress Monday that rapid vaccination is breaking the link between surging numbers of infections and serious illness and death, and restrictions on our freedoms must end.

His confident tone came despite widespread concerns about a third increase in infections in the UK due to the spread of the more contagious Delta strain. The government figure on Monday showed another 22,868 confirmed cases, another spike in infections.

It’s the highest daily figure since late January, although incomplete data for England likely inflated the figure by the fact that the previous day’s 14,876 people were artificially low.

The dates we have chosen have no risk of COVID-19, we simply know that they cannot be eliminated and we must learn to live together. People and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible.

Javid was appointed health secretary on Saturday after learning that former Matt Hancock was having an affair with an old friend who was hired as an advisor to the Department of Health and Human Services. Hancock was forced to resign in outrage over breaking social distancing rules by kissing an adviser in the office.

Critics saw Hancocks slip away as the most recent example of hypocrisy and hypocrisy at the heart of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Experts Against Fast Timetables

Over the past few weeks, the number of coronavirus patients who die from hospital admissions has increased, but not at the same rate as infections. A large percentage of infections have been reported among young people.

Another three virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 128,103 in the UK. During the pandemic, Monday mortality rates were traditionally low due to weekend reporting delays.

Still, many virus experts and National Health Service officials say the government doesn’t want to shorten the timetable, saying it needs time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta strain first discovered in India. urged that

Peter Openshaw, professor of medicine at Imperial College London, told Sky News. It is very important to ensure that immunization rates are as high as possible before the current restrictions are relaxed.

The speed of vaccination launches in the UK has been widely praised As of Monday, about two-thirds of the UK population had received a single dose, and nearly 50% had received a second dose.

Johnson said earlier this month that it makes sense to extend COVID-19 restrictions through July 19, disappointing some members of the Conservative Party, giving people more time to get a vaccine.

The Hancock scandal has sparked outrage over restrictions that have continued since May 6, when the Sun released a photo of a health secretary kissing her adviser Ingina Cola D’Angelo. At that time, people were forbidden to meet indoors with people from outside the house. Needed for work and had to stay away.

A friend of Hancocks since college, Coladangelo is appointed to the Health Ministry’s board of directors in September, paying £15,000 ($20,800) a year.

Hancock, the top executor of the government’s coronavirus measures, was left in an intolerable position when he was found violating the rules.

In a video posted on Twitter, Hancock said the people who made these rules had to abide by them, and that’s why I had to resign.

