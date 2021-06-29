



Norwegian state oil company Equinor will triple UK hydrogen production after plans to build the world’s largest hydrogen production plant with carbon capture and storage technology near Hull.

Equinor plans to produce clean-burning blue hydrogen to supply the Keadby gas power plant in Lincolnshire, which is owned by energy company SSE, which will be the world’s first full-fledged power plant to burn pure hydrogen to produce electricity.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said on Monday that the company plans to produce an additional 1,200 MW of blue hydrogen in the Humber area to supply the Keadby hydrogen power plant.

He said that without hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, there would be no viable path to realizing the net zero and fly goals.

Earlier this year, Equinor and SSE planned to produce enough hydrogen to supply Saltend Chemicals Park and the Saltend Power Plant. The 600MW project plans to extract hydrogen from traditional fossil gas, leaving carbon dioxide behind, and capture and store it using carbon capture technology.

Hydrogen is considered an important part of the UK’s plan to reduce carbon emissions as it can replace fossil gas used in factories and power plants and can help reduce the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels for transportation and heating.

However, many environmental activists believe that carbon capture and storage (CCS), which cannot completely eliminate carbon emissions and remains an expensive technology, to generate hydrogen from water or green hydrogen, rather than using sufficient renewable electricity to generate hydrogen We asked policymakers to invest

CCS technology contributes to global heating by capturing carbon dioxide, typically produced in factories or fossil-fueled power plants, before it is released into the atmosphere. However, the technology is also required to produce blue hydrogen, which leaves carbon dioxide by separating hydrogen from traditional fossil gas.

Once trapped, the greenhouse gases can be piped to a permanent underground storage facility or sold to buyers who can use carbon to manufacture plastics, increase greenhouse crop yields, or make sodas.

A new report from the Global CCS Institute think tank suggests that global CCS capacity must increase 100-fold to meet global climate goals at a cost of over $650 billion (472 billion) to over $1 trillion over the next 30 years.

The institute’s chief executive, Brad Page, warned that the investment needed is far more than the government is willing to provide, which means policy makers must play a role in enabling large-scale private sector capital.

The nearly $1 trillion investment over nearly 30 years is within the private sector’s ability to invest nearly $2 trillion in the energy sector in 2018 alone, he said.

Doug Farr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, said the UK government would prefer to spend money on clean energy solutions rather than expensive technologies to combat the effects of fossil fuels.

Using taxpayer money to sustain a harmful and polluting industry is using time and money we don’t have, he said. Low carbon emissions are the most reliable and inexpensive option.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jun/29/equinor-to-triple-uk-hydrogen-output-with-new-plant-near-hull

