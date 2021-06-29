Google search gives false guidance on UK self-isolation rules Google





Google shared misguided guidance on tracking contacts through its Covid-19 common question feature and advised some users that they can stop self-isolation if they say the NHS rules are the opposite.

The glitch is the latest example in which Google incorrectly parses information on a website and provides a simple answer to prevent users from clicking on the search engine. The company has promised to revise its advice at the request of the government.

Testing negative brings up a boxed panel that answers the common question: Can a negative test for Covid-19 stop self-isolation?, a UK Google user entering a search phrase like Should I self-isolate after contact tracking? It starts with the answer text scraped from the gov.uk page. If the test result is negative, you no longer need self-isolation.

In fact, people who have been tested for the NHS and tracked or pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app are required to self-isolate for 10 days from the day of exposure, regardless of the test results they decide to do. This is because symptoms can appear after negative consequences.

When users click the link below the FAQ box, they will be taken to the page from which the text was taken. There they will find that the only people who can leave self-isolation with a negative test are those who decided to self-isolate after developing Covid symptoms rather than being exposed.

This advice has been chosen by our system to be displayed without the necessary context because it appears at the top of the page rather than contrasting advice for people contacted by testing and tracking.

The disclaimer under the advice is as follows: For informational purposes only. For health advice, contact your local health care provider.

In a statement shared with the Guardian, a government spokesperson said: Common questions and answers in Google Search are generated by Google. The Government Digital Service (GDS) strives to ensure that all gov.uk information is clear and directly accessible from search engines like Google.

Gov.uk plays an important role in helping people and businesses get up-to-date information and support in responding to the pandemic. Covid-19 content and services are regularly updated to reflect the latest government policies.

Google declined to comment on the error, but a spokesperson said the search snippet was reviewed by medical experts but may come with queries that are not relevant or provide full context. The company didn’t answer the question of how many users saw the wrong advice to leave self-isolation, and it didn’t share the percentage of people who clicked on a page with the right instructions after seeing it. It also did not disclose how long the misinformation had been made public.

Google launched a Covid-19 clearinghouse in March 2020. Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive at the time, said: Helping people get the right information to stay healthy is more important than ever in the face of a global pandemic like Covid. 19. The General Questions feature was released a week later.

