Large drop in the number of migrant children in the largest emergency shelter





SAN DIEGO (AP) The number of migrant children housed in the Biden administration’s largest emergency shelter for those who single-handedly crossed the US-Mexico border has fallen by more than 40% since mid-June a senior US official said on Monday, praising the progress made at the facility which has been criticized by child protection advocates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters that 790 boys were staying at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas, and the last girl left on Monday. All of the girls were either reunited with relatives in the United States or with a sponsor such as a family friend or sent to licensed facilities, which offer a higher standard of care, according to the agency responsible for the. care for migrant children.

In mid-June, the administration reported that around 2,000 boys and girls were at Fort Bliss Institution amid concerns from child protection advocates over inadequate conditions. A maximum of 4,800 children were accommodated there in May.

Becerra said her agency was assessing whether it could close some of the emergency shelters the government opened in the spring as record numbers of unaccompanied children crossed the border. He declined to say if Fort Bliss would be among them.

Because we have successfully managed the flow, we are ready to begin demobilization of several of our emergency admission sites, Becerra said.

It made its second visit to Fort Bliss since it opened in March and said more services and staff have been added, including case managers who have helped release the children to parents in the United States or to place them more quickly in approved establishments.

In transcripts of interviews conducted by attorneys and filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week, migrant children described their desperation to get out of Fort Bliss and other large shelters set up by the Biden administration.

The children were questioned from March to June by lawyers monitoring a long-standing agreement governing custody conditions for migrant children.

Some of the children said they were unsure if someone was working to reunite them with their families, which caused them anxiety. Others did not have enough access to a mental health counselor, had trouble sleeping because the lights were on at night, and avoided meals because the food smelled bad. Several said they spent their days sleeping and had been at facilities, such as Fort Bliss, for more than a month.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited El Paso on Friday and her spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters that President Joe Biden had asked Becerra to conduct a full investigation and report on the conditions. Fort Bliss, which defenders have called particularly disturbing.

The administration takes this very seriously. Extremely serious, said Sanders.

Shaw Drake, staff attorney and policy advisor for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, applauded the reduction in the number of children housed at Fort Bliss, but wondered why it took so long to see real progress in releasing children from unlicensed government shelters.

Drake praised the Biden administration for helping get children out of overcrowded adult migrant detention centers by quickly opening more than a dozen emergency shelters. But he said immediately after that, the goal should have been to reunite the kids with godparents, and it seemed like that was languishing and left kids in places like Fort Bliss for far too long.

An increase in the number of migrant children crossing the southwest border alone has challenged the Biden administration. The Ministry of Health and Social Services takes care of more than 14,200 migrant children, up from 22,000 two months ago.

Becerra said more children are now in licensed shelters than in unlicensed facilities, a reversal from a government report in May. He said authorities were working to get more beds available at approved facilities.

We continued to increase our capacity and as a result were able to place more of these children in a responsible and licensed caretaker, who then frees up a bed for another child, he said.

Despite the improvements, Becerra said shelters are not a solution and urged Congress to fix what he called a flawed immigration system.

Taxin reported in Orange County, California.

