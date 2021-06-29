Facebook hits $ 1,000 billion after judge dismisses antitrust complaints





WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against Facebook Inc (FB.O) that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the federal complaint was ” legally insufficient “. “

Facebook shares rose more than 4% after the decision. The rise in the share price pushed Facebook’s market cap to over $ 1,000 billion for the first time.

The layoff was the first heavy blow last year in state and federal lawsuits against big tech companies seeking to curb alleged abuses of their enormous market power.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg for the District of Columbia said the FTC had failed to demonstrate that Facebook had monopoly power in the social media market, but said the FTC may file a new complaint against it. here July 29.

He also dismissed a lawsuit brought by several US states, saying they waited too long to challenge the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions in 2012 and 2014 respectively. The judge did not invite the states to re-file their complaints.

A spokesperson for the New York attorney general’s office said he was “examining our legal options.”

Facebook had asked to quash the lawsuits.

Regarding the FTC lawsuit, the judge wrote: “While the court does not agree with all of Facebook’s assertions here, it ultimately agrees that the agency’s complaint is legally insufficient and therefore must be dismissed. “

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We are delighted that today’s rulings recognize the flaws in the government’s complaints against Facebook.” A spokesperson for the FTC said the agency “is closely examining opinion and evaluating the best option for the future.”

A bright spot for the FTC, in the judge’s opinion, was the judge’s assertion that the agency was “on a more solid footing to review Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions, as the court dismisses the Facebook’s argument that the FTC does not have the power to seek an injunction against these purchases.

The FTC and a large group of states filed separate lawsuits last year accusing Facebook of breaking antitrust law to keep small competitors at bay by grabbing rivals, like Instagram for $ 1 billion and WhatsApp for $ 19 billion.

THE JUDGE FINDS DEFECTS IN THE MARKET SHARE CLAIM

The federal and state governments filed a total of five lawsuits against Facebook and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google last year over bipartisan outrage over their social media influence in the economy and the sphere Politics.

The judge said the FTC did not sufficiently substantiate its claim that Facebook has more than 60% of the market. But Boasberg said the agency could potentially fix the issue in a new filing.

The judge also criticized parts of the FTC’s case regarding its refusal to allow interoperability permissions with competing applications.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley criticized the court’s decision on the FTC lawsuit as “deeply disappointing.”

