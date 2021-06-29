The Mobile Connected Revolution Powers Coalition





Scotland, Wales and Northeast England to benefit most from expanded mobile coverage under new 1 billion shared rural network

Supporting more than 230,000 Welsh homes and businesses to access faster broadband through the UK government 5 billion gigabit projects

Nearly 1,000 public buildings and 150,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland for full fiber optic connectivity

People in rural Scotland, Wales and Northeast England will see significant improvements in their mobile coverage, thanks to the UK government’s world’s first billion-dollar mobile connectivity program.

This plan is a major part of the government’s plan to level up all parts of the UK and will bring economic and social benefits to people regardless of where they live.

With improved 4G coverage, people will be able to take advantage of the technology to stay connected, shop online and stream entertainment on the go. It will also empower economic growth, helping people start and run businesses across the UK.

4G has improved as the government has revealed that hundreds of thousands of properties in rural Wales will be within reach of what could benefit from project gigabit (5 billion national broadband upgrades and the largest rollout in UK history). – Reach area.

The UK government has also allocated 24 million to raise regional standards across Northern Ireland and modernize public buildings with high-speed gigabit broadband.

The Shared Rural Network (SRN) has been agreed between the government and the country’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) and will see businesses share a mast to boost people’s mobile signal.

Some MNOs offer 4G coverage and close so-called not-partial spots that stop connecting local people unless they sign up with a specific available provider.

New maps and figures released today* show how much mobile coverage will increase in each region of the UK once SRN is completed.

The Scottish Highlands and Islands, Midwest Wales and Northeast England will see the largest increases in 4G signal.

Scotland will benefit most of the four home countries with coverage of all four MNOs that will be delivered to three-quarters (74%) of Scottish territory by the end of the program. This is a 2/3 increase from the current 44%.

Wales will see the next highest growth rate. Across geographic areas, coverage for all four operators increased by more than a third, from 60% to 80%.

Northern Ireland will see 4G increase from 79% in 2020 to 85% in all four MNOs. Northeast England will see an increase in total 4G coverage from 68% to 86%.

Digital Minister Oliver Dowden said:

At the heart of our plans to connect people across the UK, we wanted to significantly improve mobile services in rural areas and build a better experience with the rapid rollout of gigabit broadband.

Today’s announcement improves the lives of millions of people in rural areas of Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland, providing the connections they need to work, access services and stay in touch, from home or on the go.

mobile coverage

Brokered by ministers in March last year, SRN will see EE, O2, Three and Vodafone share new and existing phone mast networks. It will bring an additional 280,000 buildings and an additional 16,000 km of UK roads in 4G signal coverage, increasing overall geographic 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by the end of 2025.

Both Northern Ireland and England will see a 6% decline in non-partial fractions by the end of the plan. At least one MNO, 4G coverage reaches 98% on each continent, 95% in Wales and 91% in Scotland. cent.

MNO has already started work as part of a deal to close most non-branches by mid-2024, and more than 700 sites have already been announced to allow non-branches to close across the UK by this year.

This year, the SRN program also began work to finish the total score, not an area that no operator has covered. All four MNOs began to find, acquire, and build publicly funded masts to share.

The government started talking to the telecom industry today to identify existing infrastructure that could be used to shut down the whole, not the spot. We want to help reduce the need to build new phone masts and ensure that public funds are used effectively.

Hamish MacLeod, Director of Mobile UK, said:

The Shared Rural Network is an innovative project backed by a £500m investment by mobile operators to expand coverage in rural areas across the country. Mobile operators are already starting to fulfill this promise, offering new sites online in some service areas. We are committed to providing reliable 4G mobile signals to 95% of the continental UK and improving the experience for people living, working and traveling in rural areas.

gigabit broadband

The UK government today announced the next phase of a record 5 billion project gigabit plan to build high-speed fixed broadband connections to homes and businesses in the UK’s most rural and remote areas.

Gigabit broadband supports download speeds of up to 1,000 mbps (megabits per second). It’s enough to download HD movies in under 30 seconds and lay the groundwork for next-generation technologies like streaming 8K quality video.

Up to 234,000 hard-to-reach Welsh homes and businesses have been announced as coverage to receive gigabit broadband through the program. These include the rural towns and villages of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

The Government will set up a timetable to provide these connections once the Welsh Government agrees to a procurement process.

The government has also announced an additional $24 million to deploy gigabit broadband in Northern Ireland’s 10 municipalities as part of Project Gigabit.

The Full Fiber Northern Ireland (FFNI) plan will see 969 hospitals, GP surgeries, ambulance and fire stations, community and leisure centers, congress offices and other public buildings connected to gigabit support networks. This allows us to operate more efficiently and provide better quality public services.

Thanks to the investment, Northern Ireland-based network provider Fibrus has announced plans to expand its network to around 150,000 homes and businesses as part of its 100 million package.

To further strengthen Scotland’s connectivity, the Scottish government has confirmed that it can continue to provide up to 5,000 additional funds to top up the gigabit broadband voucher scheme. This is in addition to 1,500 for rural households and 3,500 for rural small businesses.

The UK Government continues to work with the Scottish Government on Gigabit deployments through the Reaching 100% (R100) program. The scope of the final R100 contract will be finalized in the summer.

The government will be announcing the next areas to be connected via Project Gigabit in the coming weeks, with the government pushing forward with efforts to connect at least 85% of the UK to gigabit-capable broadband by 2025.

