Inflation returns to Main Street and the United States





For years, the Federal Reserve hoped, even tried to create, inflation. Without much hard evidence, the Fed adopted a 2% inflation target as measured by the headline PCE deflator, which, if met, would depreciate the dollar’s purchasing power by 2% each year, by more than 20% in a decade. The Fed plans to let inflation soar indefinitely so that the average inflation rate over a number of years is 2%. Whether or not the Fed can manage inflation to achieve this is a matter of debate. There is also an employment objective, full employment. At the start of 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and was at record levels for all minority groups. Currently, the US unemployment rate is 5.8%, well above the 3.5% mark.

The NFIB has polled a random sample of its member companies since 1973. The graph below shows the net percentage of owners who report increasing their average selling prices (net of those reducing their selling prices). The impact of price hikes is historically high, last seen in the early 1980s, when the Fed was fighting inflation. There was a recent spike in price increases in 2008, when oil was $ 145 a barrel and energy costs were passed on to customers. It ended with the onset of the 2008 recession and the frequency of price hikes dropped to historically low levels (a negative reading means more companies were cutting prices than they were raising them).

Actual price increases

NFIB

What happens on Main Street has an impact on the entire economy (indeed, small businesses produce almost half of our GDP and employ almost half of the private workforce). The chart below shows that when small business owners increase prices, macro-level measures of inflation are affected. The blue line is the average PCE quarterly inflation rate. The red line is the PCE inflation rate based on the percentage of homeowners reporting higher selling prices in the first month of each quarter (thus, the January survey predicts inflation for the entire first trimester). It is clear that the inflation rate for the whole economy (based on the PCE) is well anticipated by the actions of small business owners.

Real and expected PCE inflation

NFIB

At the last Fed meeting in June, the policy was not changed (rates close to the limit of 0, purchases of $ 120 billion of securities each month). FOMC sentiment (18 members) shifted the likelihood of rate hikes earlier in 2023 based on their forecast of the economy’s proximity to full employment and inflation targets of 2%. However, for the most part, the policy will remain unchanged until the next meeting.

