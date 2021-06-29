US airstrikes fuel congressional debate over war powers





Senior Democrats have defended the Biden administration’s military action, saying the strikes on Sunday appeared justified and in response to a specific threat. But some Democrats have also expressed concern that the strikes will be just a one-off episode as militias continue to target U.S. personnel and facilities using unmanned aerial vehicle attacks in Iraq – meaning Congress should allow US military action. a US military base in eastern Syria on Monday, a day after US military action, according to a US defense official, who said the rockets were “likely” to have been fired by backed militias by Iran, the origin of the rockets has not been determined. The airstrikes come after the House passed a law earlier this month repealing the 2002 authorization for the use of military force in Iraq. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans to pass similar legislation next month, and the Biden administration has said it supports the repeal, arguing that the 2002 authorization is no longer used for military operations.

Indeed, the Biden administration did not cite any military force authorization approved by Congress in its legal justification for the airstrikes, claiming that the military action was carried out under the presidential authority of Article II of the Constitution to defend the country against imminent threats.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut on the foreign relations panel, said on Sunday he trusted the “national security instincts” of the White House Biden.

“My concern is that the pace of activity directed against US forces and the repeated retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxy forces are starting to resemble what could be characterized as a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act.” Murphy said in a statement. “The Constitution and the War Powers Act require the President to appear in Congress for a declaration of war in these circumstances.”

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has long called for increased Congressional control over military actions abroad, said on Monday that the strikes appeared to be “classic Article II self-defense.” But he added that if the conflict escalated, he agreed with Murphy, that would require a bigger role from Congress and potential clearance.

Sunday’s airstrikes were not the first time the Biden administration has taken military action against Iranian-backed military groups. In February, the United States struck a site in Syria used by two militia groups in response to rocket attacks against American forces in the region. The airstrikes sparked a first wave of activity in Congress among lawmakers who have tried in recent years to curb the executive branch. powers of war, hoping that Biden’s long career in the Senate would give them a partner in the White House instead of an adversary. In addition to the 2002 Iraq War Authorization, Kaine and other lawmakers seek to rewrite the 2001 General Authorization for the Use of Military Force that has been used as a legal justification for US military action. around the world for almost two decades.

Kaine, who co-wrote Senate legislation to repeal the 2002 Iraq War Authorization with Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana, argued that the fact that it was not invoked is the proof that Congress should take it off the books.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a notice come up and the White House say, ‘We’re counting on Iraq 2002 (permission),'” Kaine said.

But Republican foreign policy hawks opposed to Congress’ repeal of the 2002 authorization because it limits the executive’s ability to respond to terrorist threats have argued that the latest US military action shows that United States is still involved in Iraq and should not voluntarily abrogate authority without a replacement.

“While I welcome President Biden’s defensive strike on proxy installations in Syria and Iraq, I believe these actions are overdue and underscore the continued need for the 2002 AUMF, or at a minimum the need for a full replacement before a repeal can be considered, especially since Iranian-backed militias in Iraq pose a continuing threat to US troops, ”said Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican of the Senate Armed Forces Committee.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden believed the airstrikes were “necessary, appropriate and a deliberate action,” while adding that the administration was confident in its legal authority under the Article II powers of the president.

Lawmakers on several committees said they expected to be informed in more detail about the airstrikes, including their legal justification and the intelligence that led to the military action.

“Based on what I have learned so far, I believe this was an appropriate and reasonable use of force for defensive purposes,” said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who requested a briefing from the commission at the Pentagon. “The intelligence committee will closely examine the basis of this strike, including an assessment of whether this action will actually deter or prevent further attacks by these militias using drones and other means.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Sunday that Congress “looks forward to receiving and considering official notification of this operation under the War Powers Act and to receive additional information from the administration “.

Foreign Relations Senate Speaker Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey who last week granted Republicans a request to hear from the Biden administration on the repeal of the 2002 Iraq war permit before voting to repeal it, said he expected administration officials to brief the committee on both the airstrikes as well as a broader discussion of the 2002 war authorization.

“I will be requesting more information from the administration in the coming days on what specifically motivated these strikes, any imminent threats they thought they were acting against and more details on the legal authority on which the administration relied.” , Menendez said.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/28/politics/airstrikes-congressional-debate-war-powers/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos