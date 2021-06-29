Opinion: British-Russian naval flaps show Putin’s dominance





When the defender went beyond the territorial waters of Crimea, the matter was slightly different. Russian forces fired warning shots at the bow and said two Su-24M bombers dropped bombs in the ship’s path 11 minutes later. not damaged. But the signal was transmitted, and, without a doubt, Russian state news agency TASS and Russian television declared it part of the Kremlin, describing it vividly as part of a Western plan to besieged and undermined Russia. A line suggesting that Russia’s most aggressive action is simply the same as a defender to protect its own interests. According to the Royal Navy, which claims that no guns were fired at the ship and no bombs were dropped in its path, according to the Royal Navy, vivid but false. The plane actually buzzed overhead. It has been announced in the past that Russian gunner training took place some distance away, and if there had been a fire fired in the direction of a British warship from the Black Sea, it would have been the first since the Crimean War of 1854. The term “red line” was at the very moment when the famous British war correspondent William Howell Russell was sent to The Times of London to refer to the line of British troops dressed in red fighting against Russian post-Sar cavalry. A few years later, Russia is looking for a way to draw a new line. Britain has shown that most of the world regards Ukraine as the rightful owner of Crimea, regardless of the territories that Russian troops occupied and may continue to hold seven years ago. In fact, the British Ministry of Defense said the battleship’s route was part of its “routine movement” from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Georgia through Ukrainian waters. There are also ferry routes from Odessa to Georgia, but they are heading farther from the southern tip of the Crimea, but in April the United States said it was considering sending its warships to the Black Sea. It proves that China cannot consider handing over the entire waterway to Russia as its backyard. For years, China has done its best by occupying its own mare’s nostrils (“our seas”), a status in the South China Sea. It is fortifying the numerous islands there. In fact, to prove that was unacceptable, the British sent their latest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and an entire aircraft carrier attack group through the South China Sea in April. commercial shipping. As British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, it is exercising its right to freedom of navigation. Much of it will appear precisely due to the very controversial red line, and in its own maritime dispute with Putin, China seems very clear in setting up and maintaining. Putin had already told the Russian Federation Congress a few weeks before this month’s G7 summit with US President Joe Biden in Switzerland, “I hope no one thinks of crossing the ‘red line’ with regards to Russia, if drawn.”

So is Putin on the edge? Or does he want to show Biden and West who are really responsible after the summit and reveal who owns all the red lines surrounding Russian interests? Or is all this simply Putin’s post-summit stance? All of the above.

This is certainly not a good position globally, as we are waiting to see how Russia will react to the nuclear deal currently intensively negotiated in Ukraine, Syria, Turkey, Iran and Vienna, Austria. The West, especially the United States, still needs Putin to act. Fortunately, Biden is very behind NATO allies, especially the British. Britain seems to have embarked on a new and aggressive military policy at the most appropriate time. The Royal Navy has stated that the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier contingent is the most powerful naval deployment in the United States in a generation, and none of this is being discouraged by the Biden administration. Ukraine is also hosting a joint naval exercise with NATO forces in the Black Sea from June 28 to July 10. Of course, there is also some sense that the country could move towards NATO membership and join the Soviet Baltic three republics. The coalition and most old Warsaw Pact military alliances count as shaking Putin’s spine, and that’s not necessarily a bad message. Indeed, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the day after the Biden-Putin summit that this would not only become a “red line” for Moscow, but also a plan of action for the first step towards joining the alliance. Putin needs to see the Atlantic Alliance stand firm against the threats he could launch. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours NATO allies, most recently Germany and France, to show America’s backbone. Blinken observed that the United States needed allies to support a “rules-based international order.”

The problem, of course, is that Putin is doing his best to establish an international order by his own rules, let alone China’s Xi Jinping. If it’s just a test of who’s on the bigger and stronger side, the United States and its allies must stand together with greater determination.

