



The US Olympic team is pretty much ready after testing ends this weekend, and four Washington state residents will face off against each other. Nevin Harrison of Seattle qualified to compete in the canoe / kayak. Adrian Hegyvary, also from Seattle, will compete in cycling. Vancouverite Kara Winger will compete in track and field. And Auburns Harrison Maurus will compete in weightlifting.

The Summer Games are scheduled to start on July 23 in Tokyo.

Mariners part ways with White Sox on Sunday

Due to bad weather in Chicago on Saturday, the Mariners and White Sox played a doubles schedule on Sunday.

Game 1 was a carryover from the 2nd inning of Saturday’s game with the score tied at 2. It would remain tied at two until Taylor Trammell stepped up with two strikeouts early in the 9th.

It was Trammells’ second home run and gave Seattle the 3-2 victory. The game was not without controversy, however, as Hctor Santiago became the first Major League Baseball pitcher to be sent off for using an illegal substance.

Santiago and manager Scott Servais claim it was only rosin in the glove, not an illegal substance

Santiago’s deportation comes after MLB announced new guidelines on June 15 to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. If Santiago is suspended, which would be determined by the Commissioner’s office, his place on the 26-player roster cannot be replaced by another player.

Mariners drop 7-5 nightcap to White Sox

Due to the rain delay on Saturday, Game 2 on Sunday was only a 7 innings affair, which Seattle lost 7-5. The Mariners made a comeback offer in the 7th with Mitch Hanniger at the plate

The way the Mariners played and scored late, they probably wished the game could go nine. After a day of traveling today, Seattle is in Buffalo to face the Blue Jays tomorrow in the first of three games.

The Mariners and Rangers were the only American League West teams to score a winning streak over the weekend. In Detroit, Tigers ‘Robbie Grossmans’ sacrificial decay marked Akil Baddoo in the bottom of the 10th to beat Houston 2-1.

Shohei Ohtani continues to play for Los Angeles as Shotime was a shy lone of the cycle leading the Angels to a 6-4 victory at Tampa Bay. His 25th home run of the season was the match winner leading the 9th.

The Rangers ended a Kansas City sweeping weekend with a 4-1 win on Sunday. Joey Gallos’ 2-run homer highlighted a 3-run first inning for Texas.

Aramis Garcia was 2-for-4 with 2-RBIs to lead Oakland in a 6-2 victory over San Francisco. The Giants won two of three in the weekend series.

AppleSox returns from 2-4 road trip after being swept up in Corvallis

AppleSox Wenatchee return from six-game road trip after being swept away by Corvallis this weekend

Despite a ninth inning of 4 points, Wenatchee lost Sunday’s final 7-6 to the South leading Knights. Joel Norman got the call on Sunny FM

Joel Norman AppleSox Wrap 2021-06-28

Michael OHara had a 3-point triple in this 9th inning and was 2 for 4 in the game with 4 RBI. Luk Stuka scored a 2-point brace. Washington States Cameron Liss took the loss on the mound.

With Tuesday scheduled for 116 degrees in Wenatchee, the game against Portland was postponed until 7:35 a.m. Unfortunately, extreme temperatures will prevent NCWLIFE Channel from broadcasting the game due to personnel and equipment issues.

In another West Coast League game on Sunday, it was past midnight by the time Yakima Valley and Walla Walla completed their 16-run marathon. Can you believe it? The temperature went from 106 on the first pitch to 78 by the time they finished at 12:05 am when the Pippins won it on a setback with a runner on 3rd base in the bottom of 16th.

He was 104 at Longview when Cowlitz and Bend started playing on Sunday. 12 innings later, the Elks won on the 2-point double from Chase Mathenys.

He was 111 in Portland when the Pickles hosted Ridgefield on Sunday. Their game also saw extra innings before Portland secured the victory over Matt Jews RBI-singles in the bottom of the 10th.

It was a soft 91 at Bellingham when the Bells started playing non-league against Cascade Collegiate. Even still, the match was shortened to 7 innings because of the heat. Bellingham took advantage, scoring 4 points in the 6th to win 5-1.

Temperatures reaching the mid-90s also forced Port Angeles to shorten its non-league game against the Northwest Honkers to 7 innings. The Lefties came out on top 15-3.

There is only one game scheduled today with Corvallis hosting the Portland Gherkins.

The full slate of tomorrow has Corvallis in Bend; Yakima Valley hosting Port Angeles; Cowlitz to Walla Walla; Bellingham in Ridgefield; and Wenatchee hosting Portland.

The road trip of the Wenatchees 2 and 4 brought the AppleSox back to No. 3 in the North Division standings of the West Coast Leagues. Yakima Valley leads at 10 and 5 with Walla Walla second at 7 and 8. Corvallis leads the South at 14 and 4 with Ridgefield 2nd. Portland comes to Wenatchee tomorrow with a 7-8 record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncwlife.com/four-washingtonians-make-us-olympic-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

