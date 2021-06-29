Coronavirus latest: UK home prices rise at fastest pace in 17 years





The Nationwide Building Society said this month that UK home prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly 17 years as they rush to overcome the end of tax cuts and low interest rates.

The UK National Home Price Index rose 13.4 per cent over the same month last year. It was the fastest pace since November 2004.

The government stamp duty holiday is due to end on Wednesday.

Prices rose 0.7% month-over-month, raising the average residential property price to £245,432.

“The market continues to show significant momentum,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide. However, the strength is partly due to base effects and June last year was unusually weak due to the first lockdown, he added.

He noted that prices in June were almost 5% higher than in March. Home prices are close to record relative to average income.

“This is important because it makes it more difficult for potential first-time buyers to raise deposits,” Gardner said.

The rise in home prices has accelerated since the government introduced an exemption for the first £500,000 purchase of major residential real estate in July. The full stamp duty holiday ends this month and tapers off before returning to original rates on October 1. This means buyers can save up to £15,000 by Wednesday.

In a webinar hosted by the University of Glasgow this month, Andy Haldane, outgoing chief economist at the Bank of England, said the UK housing market is “on fire”.

He added that it is likely to remain bullish as long as it is supported by growing demand from wealthy families with more savings, government support and lower interest rates.

Gardner expects the market to remain bullish as the underlying demand is expected to be solid in the near term as the economy unlocks.

“Consumer confidence has recovered, but lending costs are still low,” he said. “This, combined with a supply shortage in the market, suggests further upward pressure on prices.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d452224b-cb7b-4294-bfff-05255a391a83 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos