US judge: Representative Boebert may block people on personal Twitter





Posted: June 28, 2021 / 1:30 PM MDT / Updated: June 28, 2021 / 1:30 PM MDT

FILE In this file photo from June 23, 2021, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal judge ruled that Boebert did not have to unblock former Colorado State Representative Bri Buentello, a Democrat, from her personal Twitter account. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebart did not violate Beuntello’s free speech rights because Buentello was blocked on Boebert’s personal Twitter account, not a government account. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

DENVER (AP) A federal judge ruled last week that Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert did not have to unblock a former Democratic state of Colorado lawmaker from her personal Twitter account.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico said in his ruling Thursday that Boebert, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, did not violate the former Representative’s free speech rights of State Bri Buentello because Boebert blocked Buentello from his personal Twitter account and did not block Buentello from Boebert’s official government account, the Colorado Sun reported.

Blocking a Twitter user from an account created before her election is something Ms Boebert could do before she took office and could do after she leaves, said Domenico, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Buentello filed her lawsuit in January after being blocked by Boebert after asking for Boebert’s recall following the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.

Buentellos’ lawyers have argued that since Boebert uses her personal Twitter account to share official political positions, it is illegal for her to prevent voters from seeing the account.

Although Domenico in his ruling denied a preliminary injunction for Boebert to unblock Buentello from the Twitter account, it is not the final ruling on the case.

David Lane, a lawyer representing Buentello, said they would make a decision on whether to continue arguing the case this week.

It’s a blow to our free speech when a politician using a platform like Twitter can block dissenting voices they disagree with and the courts won’t step in to end to this First Amendment violation, Lane said.

Boebert has ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and sought to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens’ victory. She drew attention for pledging to carry a gun to the Capitol.

Buentello lives in the Boeberts district and served only one term in the state House of Representatives before losing a candidate for re-election last November.

